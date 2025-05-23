This five-year-old didn’t just survive a liver transplant — he danced home. In a medical feat that is also a global first, doctors in Chennai performed a robotic liver transplant on the world’s youngest patient. They did it all through a tiny hole, without a single big cut. What’s more, the child’s mother, who donated a portion of her liver, also had her surgery done robotically. The result? Both were back on their feet within days, with barely any scars to show. This is the story of 5-year-old Gurkirat Grover from Karnal, Haryana, whose life was saved by a blend of cutting-edge technology, expert hands, and a mother’s love.

What condition made liver transplant essential for the child?

Gurkirat was born with a rare but dangerous genetic condition called Urea Cycle Defect. In simple terms, his liver couldn’t properly process proteins. As a result, toxic ammonia built up in his body, especially in the brain—a condition that could be life-threatening if not treated.

His parents, Nikita Kohli and Saurabh, had already lost their first child to the same disease. So, when Gurkirat was diagnosed early, they followed a strict medical routine, which involved no protein-rich foods, special medication, and constant hospital visits to manage ammonia spikes.

But as Gurkirat grew, that kind of restricted life was no longer sustainable. His health began to decline, and the only permanent cure was a liver transplant.

Why is this transplant considered a global first?

Liver transplant is already among the most complex surgeries. Now imagine doing it on a tiny five-year-old body — using robotic arms instead of traditional open surgery. But the doctors at Rela Hospital in Chennai achieved it. “This is not just a first for India, it’s a first for the world,” said Professor Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Rela Hospital and the lead surgeon.

Here’s what makes it special. It was:

The world’s first robotic liver transplant on such a young child

The first time both the donor and recipient surgeries were robotic

A surgery done through small incisions, with no major cuts or large scars

The child was walking within three days and discharged in seven days

His mother, who donated 25 per cent of her liver, also had her procedure robotically, and was out of the hospital in just five days

“Until last month, my son had not been able to have a normal diet, with food measured constantly and stress over ammonia levels. By the eighth day after the surgery, he was home, dancing,” Nikita said, holding back tears.

What are the benefits of robotic liver transplant surgery?

Unlike traditional open surgery, robotic liver transplant surgery is minimally invasive. That means:

Tiny cuts and scars

Less pain and faster healing

Lower risk of infection

Shorter hospital stays

Better psychological outcomes, especially for children

According to Dr Rela, robotic surgery also costs less in the long run, as it cuts down on complications, pain, and recovery time.

“Children with big scars often grow up feeling different,” he said. “This way, they can play sports, make friends, and grow up without carrying visible reminders of their surgery.”

He further explained that it was an Auxiliary Liver Transplant, one of the most technically difficult types of liver transplants. His team has performed over 400 robotic donor surgeries, but this was the first time in the world a robotic liver transplant was done on both a child and the donor.

“A portion of Gurkirat’s native liver was left inside, which could be helpful later if gene therapy becomes an option. This child is now on a regular diet, plays like any child his age, and no longer needs to be admitted for emergency ammonia spikes,” said Dr Naresh Shanmugam, Director of Women and Child Health at Rela Hospital. “Post-transplant, he’s back to a normal life.”

How much did the robotic liver surgery cost?

According to Dr Rela Institute and Medical Center, Chennai, a liver transplant in India usually costs around ₹20–24 lakh. The robotic approach added about ₹2 lakh more—still a small price for a life-saving, scar-free, and quicker recovery surgery.