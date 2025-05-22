From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, states step up vigil as Covid returns

The new Covid-19 wave that emerged in Southeast Asia seems to be slowly gripping India too. States like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are on alert, issuing directions to the public and officials while increasing the number of tests. However, officials indicate that the Centre is yet to release any advisory regarding the new wave or vaccination booster doses.

Though states are not pressing the panic button, instructions are being shared with hospitals and authorities to increase testing. According to states, the Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7 and NB 1.8 are causing concern in India as well, owing to their high transmissibility, although symptoms remain mild. So far, the World Health Organization has not issued any advisory, though the wave has spread across Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. Reports also indicate cluster cases in Maharashtra.

As in previous waves, Kerala is the first state to issue fresh guidelines, urging mask use and alertness, especially among vulnerable groups. The state has also activated its Rapid Response Team (RRT). Kerala has recorded around 182 new Covid-19 cases in May so far. "The public must remain vigilant. Cases are rising in other countries, and we need to be prepared," said Veena George, Kerala's health minister. The state has directed hospitals to test symptomatic visitors using RT-PCR kits and maintain adequate stocks of masks and protective equipment. The public has been advised to wear masks if experiencing symptoms, and similar precautions are recommended for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, health workers and those with pre-existing health conditions.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has alerted several districts to prepare COVID wards at Community Health Centres and ensure availability of oxygen concentrators and oxygen plants. Odisha has also urged citizens to remain alert and strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols — including mask-wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing. Authorities have been instructed to be informed of any symptomatic cases. The Tamil Nadu government has asked the public not to panic, stating that the state is constantly monitoring the situation via its Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. “The Health Department is closely monitoring all viruses, including Covid, through the IHIP portal, which allows real-time data reporting, modelling and analysis. This is integrated with other health programmes. If an infection occurs, the public will be informed immediately,” said T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry held a meeting on Monday with senior officials and central government hospitals to review the Covid-19 situation. The conclusion: the situation remains under control. “COVID surveillance is part of our regular activity. We monitor ILI-SARI (influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection) cases for any spike and, if anything is detected, we test for COVID as well. Nothing alarming has been observed so far,” said Karnataka Health Commissioner Sivakumar K B, as the state reported 30 cases in May. As of 19 May, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 257. Almost all of these are mild cases with no hospitalisation required. Two Covid-linked deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, while one death has been reported in Kerala. According to media reports, Mumbai alone has recorded around 95 cases this month. State health authorities are testing nearly all patients with influenza-like or severe respiratory symptoms.