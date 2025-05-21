Broken heart syndrome: Men face twice the death risk, say researchers

Have you ever felt like your heart is actually breaking from grief, loss or emotional shock? Science now says there might be more truth to that feeling than you think—especially for men. A recent large-scale study titled High Mortality and Complications in Patients Admitted With Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy With More Than Double Mortality in Men, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, reveals that men are more than twice as likely to die from a condition widely known as ‘broken heart syndrome’—medically called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TC).

What exactly is Takotsubo cardiomyopathy?

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a temporary heart condition triggered when emotional or physical stress causes the heart’s main pumping chamber to change shape and weaken. It mimics a heart attack but without blocked arteries. The name “Takotsubo” comes from a Japanese octopus trap, which the affected heart chamber resembles when ballooned.

This syndrome is most commonly set off by emotional trauma such as the death of a loved one, a breakup or severe shock following surgery or accidents.

What did the study reveal about gender-based differences?

Researchers analysed data from nearly 200,000 adult patients hospitalised with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy in the US between 2016 and 2020. Although 83 per cent of those diagnosed were women, men had a significantly higher in-hospital death rate.

Mortality in men: 11.2 per cent

Mortality in women: 5.5 per cent

This indicates that men were more than twice as likely to die from the condition. The study also noted no major improvement in survival rates over the five years analysed.

What complications are linked to broken heart syndrome?

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy can result in serious complications . According to the study:

35.9 per cent developed congestive heart failure

20.7 per cent had atrial fibrillation

6.6 per cent experienced cardiogenic shock

5.3 per cent suffered a stroke

3.4 per cent went into cardiac arrest

These complications significantly increase mortality risk—especially in men—and may leave lasting effects even after recovery.

Why are men more vulnerable despite lower diagnosis rates?

There are several reasons men may face higher mortality from this condition:

Underdiagnosis: Historically considered a “woman’s condition”, TC may be missed or misdiagnosed in men

Historically considered a “woman’s condition”, TC may be missed or misdiagnosed in men Physical stress triggers: Men are more likely to experience physical rather than emotional stress, which may indicate more severe underlying illnesses

Men are more likely to experience physical rather than emotional stress, which may indicate more severe underlying illnesses Hormonal factors: Oestrogen in women is believed to provide some protective effect against stress-induced cardiac events

The study recommends more focused research to understand these disparities and improve diagnosis and care pathways for men.

Is the condition becoming more common across age groups?

Yes. Hospitalisations related to Takotsubo cardiomyopathy have increased steadily from 2016 to 2020, especially among those aged 46–60. The rise may reflect better awareness and diagnosis but could also point to growing levels of emotional and physical stress in modern life.

How can emotional stress lead to cardiac complications?

The connection between emotional distress and cardiac health is well established. For women, emotional trauma is often the primary trigger. For men, physical stress—such as infection or surgery—is more commonly the cause. Physical triggers are often associated with worse outcomes, helping explain the gender-based disparity in death rates.

What can individuals do to reduce the risk?

While stress cannot always be avoided, steps can be taken to reduce its impact on heart health:

Speak openly about your emotions—don’t internalise distress

Seek help after trauma or loss—professional therapy matters

Adopt stress-management habits such as exercise, meditation and rest

Monitor physical health closely, especially if you have pre-existing heart risks

Why emotional health is heart health

This study underscores that emotional health isn’t just a mental wellness issue—it has tangible effects on cardiovascular health. Men in particular must be more aware, as their symptoms may be overlooked and their outcomes worse.