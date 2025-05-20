CT calcium score: A quick heart scan to assess hidden cardiac risks

Even if you feel perfectly healthy, your heart could be quietly telling a different story, and a CT calcium score might just be the sneak peek you need to catch issues early. Also known as the Agatston score, this quick, painless CT scan checks for calcium buildup in your coronary arteries. According to doctors, calcium in the arteries is a red flag for atherosclerosis, a condition that can lead to heart attacks down the line.

What is a CT calcium score and why does it matter?

Think of the calcium score as a “sneak preview” of your heart health. It’s not designed to diagnose an existing problem like blocked arteries or chest pain—that’s the job of more advanced imaging. Instead, it tells you how likely you are to develop heart disease in the future, helping doctors make smarter decisions about your care.

“Even if you feel completely fine, this test can uncover early signs of heart disease,” explains Dr Bhavesh Vajifdar, interventional cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. “CT calcium score helps determine your risk of future problems and allows doctors to create a personalised prevention plan.”

Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, calls it “a screening test, not a diagnostic one.” That means it doesn’t diagnose current blockages but predicts future risk, especially in asymptomatic individuals.

Who should consider getting a CT calcium score?

Not everyone needs this test, but for many, it can be a game-changer.

“It’s most useful for adults between 40 and 70 who are at intermediate risk for heart disease ,” says Dr Udgeath Dhir, Director and Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “This includes people with diabetes, obesity, smoking habits, or high blood pressure, even if they don’t have symptoms or a family history.”

Also Read

Dr Gupta adds that even younger adults with strong lifestyle-related risks can benefit. “While the test isn’t routinely done in young, low-risk people, it can be advised in certain cases where lifestyle choices have already elevated risk.”

ALSO READ: Chubby isn't cute: Belly fat in kids linked to heart risk by age 10 And yes, it’s equally useful for both men and women, but with a few nuances. “Men tend to develop calcified plaque earlier,” explains Dr Dhir, “while women may have heart disease from non-calcified or microvascular issues, which a calcium scan might miss.”

How accurate is the calcium score in predicting heart attacks?

Quite a bit. A high score often indicates a greater chance of a future cardiac event. But a score of zero? That’s good news, but not a free pass.

“A score of zero usually means very low short-term risk,” says Dr Vajifdar. “But young people, diabetics, and smokers may still have non-calcified plaque, which this test won’t catch.”

Dr Dhir agrees: “It’s not a replacement for traditional risk factors like cholesterol or family history. Instead, it’s an additional layer that helps refine risk assessments, especially when your profile is borderline.”

What happens during a calcium score test and is it safe?

“It is a painless test, takes about 10 minutes, and involves lying on a table while a CT scanner takes images of your heart,” says Dr Gupta. “There’s no dye injection, and radiation exposure is minimal—roughly the same as a mammogram.”

You might be asked to avoid caffeine or a heavy meal beforehand. Electrocardiogram (ECG) leads are attached to monitor your heartbeat during the scan.

Test cost in India: The price varies by location and diagnostic centre but typically ranges from ₹2,000–₹4,000.

How to interpret your calcium score results

Score What It Means Heart Risk Level 0 No calcium detected Very low short-term risk 1–100 Mild plaque Low to moderate risk 101–400 Moderate plaque Elevated risk – may need medications 400+ Extensive plaque High risk – requires aggressive action What should you do if your calcium score is high? “If your score is high, it’s time to act,” says Dr Gupta. “Doctors will typically recommend a combination of lifestyle changes, like quitting smoking, eating a heart-healthy diet, and exercising regularly, along with medications like statins or antihypertensives.” Once the scan is complete, you’ll receive a numerical score that helps estimate your future heart risk. Here’s a quick guide:

Dr Dhir adds that further tests such as stress tests or coronary CT angiography might be needed based on symptoms and score severity.

ALSO READ: Is plastic killing us? India tops heart deaths from toxic plastic use However, this test isn’t ideal for tracking progress. “It’s not repeated often, maybe every five years,” explains Dr Vajifdar. “That’s because calcium doesn’t go away quickly, even if your lifestyle improves. The test is more about taking action now, not watching for change over months.”

Should you get tested even if you feel healthy?

If you’re over 40, have lifestyle risks like diabetes obesity , or smoking —and especially if you are unsure about starting medications like statins—this test could offer clarity. As Dr Dhir puts it, “It gives us the proof we often need to push preventive action before heart disease strikes.”