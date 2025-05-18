Covid-19 spike in Hong Kong, Singapore not yet a concern for India: Experts

This comes after India registered 58 new cases in one week, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 93, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Covid-19 dashboard. The rise in fresh cases comes at a time when Covid-19 testing volumes are not high, with several patients with viral fevers and Covid-like symptoms not being asked to test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by medical professionals.

“The Centre and state governments remain vigilant even though there is currently no plan to come out with any new guidelines or plans yet, as the caseload is relatively low, causing no panic,” a source in the health ministry said. This rise in vigil comes after several countries in Asia, especially Hong Kong and Singapore, witnessed the occurrence of a relatively new strain of the virus. According to reports, Singapore reported a 28 per cent jump in estimated Covid-19 cases, with numbers reaching 14,200 in the first week of May. Similarly, Hong Kong saw an increase in respiratory samples testing positive for the virus to 13.66 per cent in the week ending 10 May, compared to 6.21 per cent four weeks ago.

Sabine Kapasi, Advisor, Public Health and Healthcare Services, Strategist, United Nations COVID-19 Task Force, added that India's Covid-19 situation remains relatively stable, with a low number of active cases. “States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are testing more due to their higher caseloads,” she added. According to data from the Covid-19 dashboard, more than 85 per cent of the new cases (46 out of 58) in India have come from three states—Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Calling it a normal surge in the viral period, Tushar Tayal, consultant for internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, said that new cases of Covid have been infrequent in India, with daily counts remaining low.

“Currently, only 5 per cent of active Covid cases may require hospitalisation, which is a significant decrease from 20–23 per cent during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021,” he added. Several patients suffering from Covid-19 symptoms have not been prescribed tests, they claim. “The doctors have asked us not to test for Covid despite me and my family falling sick with viral fever within two days of each other,” Chennai resident Sampath (name changed) told Business Standard, adding that his queries regarding the same were ignored. He added that members of his family are showing symptoms such as very high fever, extreme body pains and possible brain fog, with doctors seeing it as a “new viral fever”. “I have had Covid twice before, but the current episode is worse than those times. The only difference this time is that we have no fear and the doctors are also fine with it,” he said.

Medical experts agreed that routine mandatory testing, even before surgeries or procedures, has largely been relaxed. Regarding pre-operative protocols, Tayal said that hospitals continue to screen for Covid-19 symptoms. “However, routine mandatory testing before surgeries or procedures has largely been relaxed, except for high-risk patients or specific hospital policies,” he added. Tayal noted that it is advisable to consult individual healthcare facilities for their current protocols. Testing rates may also vary state by state, often correlating with population density and healthcare infrastructure. As such, the SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in Singapore are LF.7 and NB.1.8, both descendants of the JN.1 variant (Omicron).

Commenting on the new strain, Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, said that strains causing new cases in these countries are sub-variants of JN.1, which was the dominant variant in the last Covid outbreak in various countries, including the US and India. “We already know how variants belonging to the Omicron family (such as JN.1) work. While highly infectious, they do not cause any serious illness in most people,” he said. Kapasi added that the new strain found in Hong Kong and Singapore reportedly has symptoms similar to previous variants, including fever, cough and fatigue. “Severity varies depending on individual health factors,” she added.