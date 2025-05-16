Signalling a concerning resurgence of the virus that first emerged over five years ago, Covid-19 cases are rising once again across several parts of Asia. Densely-populated financial centres such as Hong Kong and Singapore have reported significant increases in infections, while health agencies in China and Thailand are also grappling with fresh outbreaks. Despite previous periods of relative stability, the current wave is unfolding in a season when respiratory viruses usually subside.

Following a marked increase in Covid-19 cases, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection has issued a public alert. Albert Au, head of the Centre’s Communicable Disease Branch, has said that the percentage of respiratory samples testing positive for the virus have reached its highest level since last year.

In the week ending May 3, Hong Kong recorded 31 severe cases — the highest weekly total reported in a year. Apart from the rise in positive test results, viral concentrations in sewage samples have also climbed, according to local media reports. Simultaneously, a growing number of residents are seeking hospital or clinic care for Covid-related symptoms.

The city's entertainment sector has not been spared either. Prominent Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has tested positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of his concerts in Taiwan. His infection has drawn public attention to the resurgence and reinforced calls for vigilance.

Singapore reports 28% increase in Covid-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported a 28 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases for the week ending May 3, with estimated infections rising to 14,200. Hospital admissions due to the virus have also increased by about 30 per cent. This marks the country’s first significant update on case numbers in nearly a year — a move Singapore typically reserves for periods of major surges.

Officials attributed the current spike to waning immunity among the population rather than to any emergence of new, more transmissible or severe variants. The ministry clarified that there is no indication of greater virulence in the strains currently circulating. The fact that this surge is occurring during the summer months raises further concern. Authorities have encouraged those at higher risk, particularly the elderly or immunocompromised individuals, to take booster shots of the Covid vaccine to bolster their protection.

Rising cases across the region

Beyond Hong Kong and Singapore, other Asian nations are also experiencing renewed Covid-19 activity. In mainland China, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Covid test positivity rates in hospitals more than doubled in the five weeks leading up to May 4. The increase suggests that the country could face another wave of infections similar in scale to last summer.

Thailand's Department of Disease Control has reported two significant Covid-19 outbreaks so far this year. A notable increase in infections followed the Songkran festival in April — a major public holiday known for large gatherings and celebrations, which may have facilitated the virus's spread.

The widespread nature of the surge has prompted health authorities across the region to call upon the public to update their Covid vaccinations and remain alert. Particular emphasis is being placed on booster doses for high-risk groups.

No new wave in India — for now

Despite rising cases elsewhere in Asia, India has not reported any significant increase. According to the official dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country currently has only 93 active cases of Covid-19. Authorities have confirmed that no new wave of the virus has been detected so far. Nevertheless, the evolving situation in neighbouring regions serves as a reminder that conditions can change rapidly.

The pandemic is not over?

The latest resurgence of Covid-19 across Asia is a stark reminder that the virus remains a public health threat, even as many countries have lowered their guards. The recent rise in infections, despite it being warmer, contradicts earlier assumptions about Covid’s seasonal behaviour and underscores its ability to defy predictable patterns.

With countries like Hong Kong and Singapore seeing marked spikes, and China and Thailand reporting troubling trends, regional cooperation, timely data sharing, and proactive vaccination campaigns remain critical.