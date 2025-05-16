12 common cancer myths busted: What doctors say you must stop believing

Let’s get one thing straight — cancer is already very scary and we don’t need the burden of myths, misinformation, and half-truths to add to the fight. Whether it’s whispered advice from a well-meaning relative or something you read in a WhatsApp forward, these myths can do more harm than good, especially when they lead to delayed diagnosis, poor decisions, or outright fear.

So for this Fact-check Friday, we spoke to cancer specialists to bust the most common myths about cancer, covering everything from vaccines to surgery to mobile phones. Here’s what the experts want you to stop believing, and why.

Do you always need to remove the whole breast for cancer treatment?

Fact: Not true. For early-stage Not true. For early-stage breast cancer , breast conservation surgery (removing only the tumour and surrounding tissue) is just as effective as full mastectomy, said Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital. It can even offer better emotional and immune outcomes.

Can only smokers get lung cancer?

Fact: Smoking is a major risk, but not the only one. Dr Malhotra points out that non-smokers can develop lung cancer due to secondhand smoke, ALSO READ: Liver myths busted: What about detox water, turmeric, alcohol, fruit juice? Smoking is a major risk, but not the only one. Dr Malhotra points out that non-smokers can develop lung cancer due to secondhand smoke, air pollution , radon gas, and toxic workplace exposures. Dr Mayank Singh, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at AIIMS Delhi, agrees, adding that lung cancer is one of the most common sporadic cancers, often seen in non-smokers with no family history.

Is it safe to skip cancer screening until symptoms appear?

Fact: Waiting for symptoms could mean waiting too long. Dr Kirti Chadha of Metropolis Healthcare said many cancers, like cervical, start silently. Regular screening, like Pap smears or Waiting for symptoms could mean waiting too long. Dr Kirti Chadha of Metropolis Healthcare said many cancers, like cervical, start silently. Regular screening, like Pap smears or HPV testing every 3–5 years, is essential even when you feel perfectly fine.

Are all lumps, nodules, or tumours cancerous?

Fact: Don’t panic at the first bump. Most lumps are benign, said Dr Chadha. Only a biopsy and histopathology can confirm if it’s cancer. Don’t jump to conclusions without a proper diagnosis.

Does blood cancer affect only older people?

Fact: Blood cancer doesn’t check birth certificates. Dr Anil Kamat, Head of Clinical Development at Immuneel Therapeutics, highlights that types like acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) are actually more common in children. Awareness and early intervention can make all the difference.

Can mobile phone use cause brain cancer?

Fact: The radiations emitted by mobile phones are non-ionising, which do not cause DNA damage linked to cancer, said Dr Mayank Singh. While there’s ongoing debate about the long-term impact of exposure, studies so far, including those from the WHO, have not shown strong evidence linking mobile use to brain cancer.

Is cancer always fatal?

Fact: Cancer is no longer the death sentence it once was. “It all depends on multiple factors like the stage of diagnosis and kind of treatment,” said Dr Mayank Singh. Many cancers, especially when caught early, are treatable with high survival rates. Advances in therapy are helping many patients live full, healthy lives. ALSO READ: What Indian women should really eat: 16 diet myths busted by experts Cancer is no longer the death sentence it once was. “It all depends on multiple factors like the stage of diagnosis and kind of treatment,” said Dr Mayank Singh. Many cancers, especially when caught early, are treatable with high survival rates. Advances in therapy are helping many patients live full, healthy lives.

Do only people with a family history get cancer?

Fact: Most cancers are actually sporadic, meaning they occur in people with no family history. “Genetics is just one factor,” said Dr Singh. Lifestyle and environmental exposures, such as pollution or diet, are often more significant contributors.

Do deodorants and antiperspirants cause breast cancer?

Fact: This myth has persisted for years, but remains unproven. According to Dr Mayank Singh, “Studies so far have not shown that components in deodorants mimic hormones or cause mutations.” There’s no strong scientific evidence linking these products to breast cancer.

Can superfoods or herbal remedies cure or prevent cancer?

Fact: There is no “miracle food” that can cure cancer. However, a nutrient-rich diet can help reduce the risk of DNA damage caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS), said Dr Singh. “Eating foods rich in antioxidants helps curb ROS, which thrive in acidic environments.” He added that environmental factors, like toxins in polluted air, also play a role. “Food is not a replacement for medicine during cancer. Herbal remedies should never replace conventional treatment and may even interfere with it,” he warned. ALSO READ: 12 sleep myths doctors want you to stop believing-before it harms you There is no “miracle food” that can cure cancer. However, a nutrient-rich diet can help reduce the risk of DNA damage caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS), said Dr Singh. “Eating foods rich in antioxidants helps curb ROS, which thrive in acidic environments.” He added that environmental factors, like toxins in polluted air, also play a role. “Food is not a replacement for medicine during cancer. Herbal remedies should never replace conventional treatment and may even interfere with it,” he warned.

Can cutting sugar from your diet stop cancer growth?

Fact: Cancer cells do use glucose, but so do healthy cells. Dr Malhotra explains that eliminating sugar entirely or following extreme low-carb diets doesn’t stop cancer, and could even be dangerous. “Severely restricted diets can lead to poor nutrition and weight loss, which is risky for cancer patients undergoing intense treatment.” Focus on balanced nutrition, not fear-based restriction.

Can a positive mindset alone cure cancer?