Datanomics: Over 6% of India's population is living with diabetes

World Diabetes Day spotlights India's 89.8 million cases, top testing states, and need for early diagnosis, prevention, and continuous care

China and India together make for the largest share of diabetes cases, reflecting their huge population. China leads with 148 million cases or 10.47 per cent of its population.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
November 14 is observed as World Diabetes Day, a reminder to improve early diagnosis, strengthen prevention, and ensure continuous care for people living with diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation report, in India, 89.8 million adults — 6.2 per cent of the country’s population — had diabetes in 2024. Globally, 589 million adults had diabetes, accounting for 7.3 per cent of the world’s population. China and India together make for the largest share of diabetes cases, reflecting their huge population. China leads with 148 million cases or 10.47 per cent of its population.  
 
   
 
 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

