Whey vs plant protein: Experts decode the best pick for your body

Protein powders are no longer just for bodybuilders. As more people turn to supplements to support fitness and digestion, the question keeps coming up: is whey protein or plant protein the better choice? Each offers unique benefits, and understanding the differences can help you choose what actually works for your body.

Difference between whey and plant protein

Whey protein is derived from milk during cheese-making and is considered a “complete” protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids.

Plant proteins come from sources like pea, rice, soy or hemp. On their own, many are not complete, but blends or combinations can achieve full amino-acid profiles.

Choosing plant-based or animal-based protein ultimately comes down to your individual dietary needs. Dr Geeta Buryok, Head – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Max Healthcare , Delhi, says both sources offer distinct advantages rather than a clear winner. According to her, animal proteins are naturally complete, delivering all essential amino acids the body needs for muscle repair and growth. This makes them particularly effective for strength training and recovery. Plant proteins, on the other hand, tend to be lighter, lower in fat and calories, and come packaged with added benefits such as fibre, antioxidants and other nutrients. These extras support overall health and digestion, making plant-based options appealing for those looking beyond just muscle gain.

Muscle-building effectiveness Whey protein is often seen as the gold standard for muscle building. It digests quickly, has high levels of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), especially leucine, which are key for muscle repair and growth. Not all plant proteins are considered complete, which means they do not include all nine of the essential amino acids that your body needs to function. However, you can get all amino acids in plant-based protein if you pair it with an adequate and balanced diet, say experts. Digestion and tolerance Whey contains lactose (unless it’s the isolate form) and may cause bloating, gas or discomfort for those with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivity.

Plant proteins are dairy-free and often easier on the stomach, making them a strong option for people with gut issues or restrictive diets. However, some plant-based powders may still cause digestive issues if they include fibres, certain sweeteners or are made from allergenic sources. Points to remember while choosing protein Ensure each serving gives about 15-30 g of protein and sufficient leucine/BCAAs.

For plant-based powders, check the label for a blend of sources to ensure you’re getting a full amino-acid profile.

If you have dairy issues or lactose intolerance, pick whey isolate (lower lactose)

Always read ingredient lists - choose powders with minimal additives, avoid excessive sugars, and check for allergens. Which is better? Experts agree that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to protein supplements. While whey protein offers a slight advantage for rapid absorption and muscle building, plant protein wins on digestion, versatility and diet-friendly credentials. The best choice depends on your individual goals, dietary restrictions and how your body tolerates each option.