TB still kills 1.23 million a year as WHO warns progress may slip away

Tuberculosis killed 1.23 million people in 2024, making it the world’s deadliest infectious disease despite being preventable and treatable.

The new WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 shows that 10.7 million people fell ill with TB last year, marking the first decline in cases and deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic. WHO says the improvement is encouraging but warns that funding gaps and unequal access to care could quickly stall progress.

WHO said in a statement that while the world is “moving in the right direction”, the fact that TB still kills over a million people each year is “simply unconscionable.” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “progress is not victory” and urged countries to accelerate action before gains slip away.

Why does TB remain the world’s biggest infectious disease killer? Tuberculosis may be ancient, but it is far from defeated. In 2024, 10.7 million people fell ill with TB. This included 5.8 million men, 3.7 million women, and 1.2 million children, according to the WHO report. TB spreads through the air, and coughing, sneezing, or even speaking can release bacteria. It primarily affects the lungs, and without treatment, it can be fatal in half of all cases. WHO notes that despite progress, TB is still among the top 10 causes of death globally and remains the leading killer from a single infectious agent.

Which regions and countries saw the highest TB burden in 2024? TB does not affect the world equally. It concentrates heavily in certain regions. The WHO report shows the highest proportions of cases in: South-East Asia: 34 per cent

Western Pacific: 27 per cent

Africa: 25 per cent Only eight countries accounted for 67 per cent of all new TB cases, with India responsible for 25 per cent of global cases. Other major contributors included: Indonesia (10 per cent)

Philippines (6.8 per cent)

China (6.5 per cent)

Pakistan (6.3 per cent)

Nigeria (4.8 per cent)

Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9 per cent)

Bangladesh (3.6 per cent) WHO said in a statement that ending TB “will require accelerated progress in countries with the highest burden.”

Is the world finally seeing a drop in TB cases and deaths? For the first time since the pandemic, the global burden has declined. The report highlights: TB cases fell by nearly 2 per cent between 2023 and 2024

TB deaths dropped by 3 per cent in the same period This reflects a recovery in health services disrupted by Covid-19. The number of people falling ill with TB dropped from 10.8 million (2023) to 10.7 million (2024). While a marginal reduction, it breaks the upward trend of the past three years. But the world is nowhere close to the WHO End TB Strategy milestones. By 2025, countries were expected to reduce TB incidence by 50 per cent from 2015 levels, but only 12 per cent has happened so far.

As WHO put it, progress is evident, but far too slow. Why does India continue to have the world’s highest TB burden? India remains the epicentre of TB globally , accounting for one in every four TB cases worldwide. It also contributed 28 per cent of global TB deaths in 2024. Factors such as poverty, undernutrition, high population density, diabetes, smoking, and co-infections like HIV worsen the risk. India also reported: The highest number of multidrug-resistant/rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB) cases (32 per cent of the global total)

One of the world’s largest gaps between estimated TB cases and reported diagnoses However, India also stands out for progress in detection. More than 80 per cent of estimated cases were detected and officially reported, which is among the best in high-burden countries.