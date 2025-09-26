Earlier this month, Delhi-NCR experienced a wave of influenza-like illness, dominated by the influenza A (H3N2) subtype strain. Many families reported flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and prolonged weakness.

But, there may be a sign of relief. A LocalCircles survey released on Friday shows that over the past 10 days, the percentage of Delhi-NCR households reporting one or more individuals with viral illnesses has dropped from 69 per cent to 56 per cent

The report, titled ‘Though viral illnesses still affect 56 per cent of Delhi NCR households, the peak may have passed’, highlights that over the past few days the health scenario in Delhi-NCR regarding Covid, flu, and viral fever-like symptoms has marginally improved.

Survey on viral flu in Delhi-NCR The LocalCircles surveyed residents from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Key findings include: 11 per cent of households reported 4 or more people sick

33 per cent of households reported 2–3 individuals were unwell

12 per cent reported only 1 individual sick

44 per cent reported no one was unwell This marks a decline from the previous survey published 10 days ago, where 37 per cent of households had four or more people sick, and only 25 per cent of families reported no illness. ALSO READ: Anti-infective drug sales surge in May as fever season grips country Doctors attribute the surge in cases to post-monsoon waterlogging, contaminated water supplies, and fluctuating weather conditions that trigger respiratory infections, with H3N2 influenza A virus emerging as the dominant strain.