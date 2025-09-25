This Indian discovery may replace brain surgery for neuro disorders

Researchers in India have discovered a unique nanomaterial that can stimulate brain cells naturally, opening up new possibilities for treating Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology.

A team at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), under India’s Department of Science and Technology, has pioneered the use of graphitic carbon nitride (g-C₃N₄). This special nanomaterial stimulates brain cells without the need for electrodes, magnets, or lasers.

It acts like a smart switch, sensing neurons’ natural signals and responding accordingly. When brain cells are in a “rest mode,” the nanomaterial stays off. When they become active, it switches on, generating tiny electric fields that help neurons grow, mature, and form better connections.

ALSO READ: Rising cases of H3N2 in Delhi-NCR spark concern: key symptoms and risks “This is the first demonstration of semiconducting nanomaterials directly modulating neurons without external stimulation,” said Dr Manish Singh, who led the study. “It opens new therapeutic avenues for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.” Why this matters for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s In lab tests, the nanomaterial: Boosted dopamine production — a key neurotransmitter that’s severely depleted in Parkinson’s patients

Reduced toxic proteins associated with neurodegeneration

Achieved all this without surgical implants This marks a major shift from existing treatments such as deep brain stimulation (DBS), which involves implanting electrodes inside the brain. Imagine skipping surgery entirely and still gaining neurological benefits.