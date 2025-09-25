Katrina Kaif pregnant at 42. Can women safely have babies after 40?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy announcement has taken social media by storm. At 42, Katrina’s news has sparked wide discussions on later-age motherhood, its risks, possibilities, and what it means for women today.

For decades, women were told to “race against the biological clock.” But with medical advances, changing lifestyles and shifting social norms, motherhood at 40+ is no longer taboo—but it does come with important considerations, says Dr Puneet Rana Arora, a New Delhi–based gynaecologist and fertility specialist.

What are the health risks of pregnancy after 40?

According to Dr Arora, the risks do increase with age as women over 40 face higher chances of:

Miscarriage

Gestational diabetes

Hypertension and preeclampsia

C-sections and longer recovery She explained that this is because egg quality declines sharply with age, and so does the body’s resilience during pregnancy. That said, risks are not the same for everyone. If you are healthy, active and under proper medical care, many complications can be managed early. Can fertility treatments really make pregnancy in your 40s possible? According to Dr Arora, fertility science has changed the game. Options like IVF , egg freezing and donor eggs have made it possible for women in their late 30s and 40s to conceive safely. Egg freezing in your early-to-mid 30s is now seen as an “insurance policy” for later. IVF with advanced genetic screening also helps ensure healthier pregnancies by identifying embryos without chromosomal issues.

So while biology sets limits, technology extends possibilities. What about the risk of chromosomal abnormalities? Dr Arora highlights that the chances of chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome rise after 35, and more so after 40. However, modern tests like non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS) can detect these early. This allows parents and doctors to make informed choices, often reducing anxiety around “what ifs”. Is there a cut-off age for pregnancy? Most doctors advise against trying for natural conception after 45. By then, fertility drops dramatically and maternal–fetal risks spike. That does not mean women over 45 cannot have babies, but it usually requires assisted conception, careful health screening and case-by-case medical evaluation.

How should women prepare if they want to delay pregnancy? Think of it as future-proofing your fertility. According to experts, here are some smart moves if you’re in your 30s and planning later motherhood: Maintain a healthy weight and BMI

Eat nutrient-dense foods and exercise regularly

Manage stress and sleep well

Get fertility and health check-ups done in advance

Consider egg freezing in early-to-mid 30s Small steps today can mean more choices tomorrow. Does lifestyle matter more if you’re pregnant at 40+? Absolutely. Lifestyle is your best ally. Women in their 40s who stay active, follow a balanced diet and go for regular prenatal visits often have smoother pregnancies than younger women with poor habits.