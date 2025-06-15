Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Anti-infective drug sales surge in May as fever season grips country

Anti-infective drug sales surge in May as fever season grips country

Analysts indicate sales in the segment are expected to grow more during monsoon months

pharma, drugs, medicine

Additionally, high temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions may be fuelling demand.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sales of anti-infective drugs in India grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,130 crore in May 2025, up from ₹1,979 crore in the same month last year, driven by the onset of the viral season and a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to analysts and medical experts.
 
Within the anti-infective segment—which accounts for about 11 per cent of total Indian Pharma Market (IPM) revenue—sub-groups such as antibacterials and antifungals led growth, with sales rising 9.1 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in May.
 
Data from market research firm Pharmarack shows antibacterial sales increased from ₹1,676 crore in May 2024 to ₹1,829 crore in May 2025. Antifungal sales rose to ₹152 crore from ₹142 crore in the same period. Together, these two sub-segments made up approximately 93 per cent of total anti-infective sales last month.
   
Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said one of the main factors behind the surge is the onset of the viral season, which typically begins in April.
 
"During this time, respiratory infections, viral fevers, and gastrointestinal illnesses become more frequent. While many are viral and do not necessarily require antibiotics, these are often prescribed as a precaution or in response to patient demand," he said.

Also Read

Hantavirus Virus

California high alert: What is Hantavirus? Symptoms and Diagnosis

Covid-like symptoms

Flu cases surge in Delhi-NCR: 54% households report Covid-like symptoms

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

10 Covid deaths reported in India in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7,383

Donald Trump at military parade

Trump marks birthday with Army parade as 'No Kings' protests sweep US

G7 nations, G7

G7 leaders meet in Canada amid West Asia crisis, US tariff concerns

 
Experts also pointed to a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks as another contributor.
 
"Although most cases are mild, concerns about complications lead to use of antivirals and supportive antibiotics, particularly for high-risk or elderly patients. Hospitals also use anti-infectives to prevent or manage secondary infections following viral illnesses," one medical expert said.
 
India reported 7,400 active Covid-19 cases as of June 14, up sharply from just 35 cases on April 28, 2025.
 
According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), May’s growth was also supported by new product launches and price hikes by companies in the segment.
 
Additionally, high temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions may be fuelling demand.
 
"Hot weather increases the risk of food- and waterborne infections such as typhoid and gastroenteritis, which require antibiotics. Illnesses during travel or from dehydration can also lead to secondary infections," Tayal added.
 
Monsoon may push demand further
 
Analysts expect further growth in the coming months as the monsoon triggers seasonal illnesses.
 
Sheetal Sapale, Vice-President (Commercial) at Pharmarack, said, “Acute therapies such as anti-infectives are expected to see continued growth due to an increase in cough and cold, vector-borne diseases, and skin infections during the rainy season.”
 
Nishith Sanghvi, Director, Corporate Ratings at Ind-Ra, added, “The Indian Pharma Market may grow by 7–8 per cent Y-o-Y in FY 2025–26, with sustained momentum in chronic and acute therapies like anti-infectives, supported by pricing and product launches.”                                          Sales for major Anti Infective sub segments 
 
    Sales (in Rs cr)  
  Contribution to segment May '24 May '25 YoY growth %
Overall Anti Infectives 100% 1,979 2,130 7.6
Antibacterials 86% 1,676 1,829 9.1
Antifungals 7% 142 152 7
Antivirals 4% 90 83 -7.2
Anti-TB 2% 42 35 -16.1
 
Source: Pharmarack
               

More From This Section

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Chinese tech giants tap India as export base to US, Africa, West Asia

Food, Indian food

FDA chief warns businesses of tough action over food safety violations

PremiumJay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Premiumiron ore, NMDC

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

PremiumHighways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Topics : The Viral Fever Medicines Health with BS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon