Home / Health / Delhi seeing 3-4 Covid cases every day: State health minister Bharadwaj

Delhi seeing 3-4 Covid cases every day: State health minister Bharadwaj

Sixty-three cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 had been reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, official sources said on Monday

"We have been conducting tests and we have receiving on an average three to four cases per day which is less than even one per cent," said Bharadwaj.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that the national capital is seeing three to four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

Sixty-three cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 had been reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, official sources said on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nine cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu, and two in Telangana, they added.

"There was a meeting with the Centre over COVID-19 situation and we were informed that the cases are increasing more in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Bharadwaj told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"We have been conducting tests and we have receiving on an average three to four cases per day which is less than even one per cent. We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements," he said.

States have been asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities regularly for an early detection of a rising trend of cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 628 new coronavirus cases with the number of active cases rising up to 4,054, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The death toll due to the viral infection was recorded at 5,33,334 till date since January 2020, with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) sub-variant of Covid emerged in August in Luxembourg. It is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Officials conspired to stop AAP's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: Bharadwaj

Trying to divert attention from China: Saurabh on VK Singh's remarks on PoK

Trade generics growth to dent value expansion of domestic drug market

63 JN.1 variant cases detected in India, as active cases cross 4,000

63 cases of JN.1 variant detected in country till Sunday, highest from Goa

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Surprise inspection of Delhi hospitals begins as new Covid variant surges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusDelhiHealth MinistrySaurabh BharadwajcoronaCoronavirus Tests

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story