Home / Health / DGHS asks pharmacists to dispense antibiotics only on doctor's prescription

DGHS asks pharmacists to dispense antibiotics only on doctor's prescription

DGHS Atul Goel appealed to all pharmacists to strictly implement Schedules H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, with regards to selling antibiotics

Representational Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a move to address the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) has urged all pharmacists to dispense antibiotics only on the prescription of a qualified doctor, hence limiting over-the-counter sales (OTC).

In a letter addressing all pharmacy associations in India, DGHS Atul Goel appealed to all pharmacists to strictly implement Schedules H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, with regards to selling antibiotics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, antibiotics are included in the list of drugs specified under Schedule H, which are required to be sold by retail on the prescription of a Registered Medical Professional (RMP) only.

The Schedule H1 drugs are mainly allocated to restrict the selling of antibiotics through OTC sales, after it was noted that any number of these drugs could be bought from pharmacies across India without any limitations.

Schedule H1 includes high-end drugs such as third- and fourth-generation antibiotics, anti-tuberculosis drugs, and certain psychotropic drugs.

Calling bacterial AMR one of the top global health threats, Goel said that the disease is estimated to be directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths, while 4.95 million deaths were associated with drug-resistant infections in 2019.

“AMR threatens the effective prevention and treatment of infections caused by resistant microbes, resulting in prolonged illness and greater risk of death,” the letter stated.

Goel added that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are one of the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens. “Such treatment failures also lead to longer periods of infectivity, and the prohibitive high cost of the second-line drugs may result in failure to treat these diseases in many individuals,” Goel stated in the letter to pharmacists.

Also Read

Tata 1mg overtakes PharmEasy as leaders in India's e-pharmacy market

TMS Ep603: Antimicrobial resistance, leopards, Q3 results, cyber kidnapping

To tackle antimicrobial resistance a global One Health approach is needed

Triple jeopardy in health

MBBS aspirants can now upgrade college seats till third counselling round

Active Covid-19 cases in India dip to lowest level since December 2023

Pvt hospitals projected to add 30,000 beds over next 5 yrs: ICRA

India tops global indoor pollution with average annual PM2.5 levels: Study

ICMR invites suggestions for revising national essential diagnostics list

Oxford scientists launch first human vaccine trials for deadly Nipah virus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :doctorsAntimicrobial resistanceAntibioticsHealth sectorMedicines

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story