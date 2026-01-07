Dog bite first aid: What to do in the first 15 minutes to prevent rabies

A dog bite often happens in a split second during a walk, at home, or while playing with a familiar pet. Even when the injury looks minor, the danger of infection and rabies remains. Knowing what to do immediately after a bite can significantly lower health risks and aid faster healing.

According to Dr Siri Nallapu, General Practitioner, Apollo 24|7 Clinic, Hyderabad, timely wound care is one of the most effective defences after a bite. “If you can only do one thing while arranging medical care, wash the wound thoroughly under running water. It’s one of the most impactful, low-tech steps available,” she says.

Why quick first aid matters after a dog bite Dog bites carry risks beyond bleeding. Dog mouths contain bacteria such as Pasteurella, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus and anaerobes, which can trigger infection, especially with deep wounds or bites on the hands, face or near joints. “Early dog bite first aid — especially copious wound washing — reduces the bacterial load and lowers the chance of infection,” explains Dr Nallapu. People with diabetes, poor circulation or weakened immunity are at higher risk and may need antibiotics and closer follow-up from the outset. Timing is critical. Washing within minutes can prevent bacteria from embedding deeper into tissues.

Immediate first aid: What to do in the first 10–15 minutes Clean your hands Wash or sanitise your hands before touching the wound, if possible. If the bleeding is heavy or uncontrolled, stop the bleeding first Apply firm pressure with clean gauze or cloth for 10–15 minutes without checking.

If bleeding is severe, spurting, or the person feels faint, seek emergency help immediately. If the bleeding is mild or moderate, wash the wound first Rinse under running tap water or saline for at least 10 -15 minutes; 15 minutes is better if the wound is dirty.

Use mild soap around the wound edges, not deep inside.

Avoid hydrogen peroxide or harsh antiseptics inside the wound as they can damage healthy tissue. Gentle debris removal

Remove visible dirt with clean tweezers.

Do not probe deep puncture wounds. Post-bite vaccinations: What you need to know Rabies vaccine: Given as a series of 4 doses (days 0, 3, 7 and 14). Approximate cost: ₹350–₹600 per dose in government facilities; higher in private hospitals Rabies immunoglobulin (RIG): Needed for severe bites (deep wounds, multiple bites, face or hand injuries) or when the dog is unvaccinated or unknown. It is given once, infiltrated around the wound. Approximate cost: ₹2,000–₹6,000, depending on type and body weight, lower in government facilities Tetanus shot: Required if your last tetanus booster was more than five years ago.

Approximate cost: ₹50–₹150 Pain control and basic care Over-the-counter pain relievers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can help, unless contraindicated by a healthcare provider. Keep the wound clean and dry. Build a dog bite first aid kit at home Essentials Sterile saline or clean squeeze bottle for irrigation

Gauze, non-stick pads, bandages and tape

Gloves, hand sanitiser, tweezers, scissors

Antibiotic ointment (as advised)

Cold pack for swelling A simple action card for the kit: Stop bleeding → Wash for 5–10 minutes → Assess rabies/tetanus risk → Seek care if unsure. When to seek medical care and when home care may be considered Get urgent medical help if:

Bleeding is heavy or uncontrolled

The bite is on the face, hand, fingers, genitals or near a joint

There are deep punctures, crushed tissue, numbness or movement difficulty

The dog is unknown, unvaccinated or cannot be observed

The victim is a child or has diabetes or low immunity Home care may be reasonable only for very superficial wounds in healthy adults, after thorough washing and close monitoring. Stitches or no stitches? Many dog bite wounds are left open to reduce infection risk, especially on hands or with puncture injuries. Facial wounds may be closed earlier for cosmetic reasons, after proper cleaning. This decision should always be made by a doctor.

Specific bite scenarios and prevention Dr Kishalay Datta, Senior Director, Emergency & Trauma, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, notes that dogs cause most bite injuries, often with tearing wounds. Cat bites, though smaller, get infected quickly, while wild animal bites carry a higher rabies risk and need immediate medical attention. Rat bites, which are relatively common in crowded urban settings, can transmit infections such as rat-bite fever and should always be medically assessed. Mammals, including bats, raccoons and monkeys, are more likely to carry rabies, making urgent medical attention essential. Tips to prevent bites Teaching children safe behaviour around pets

Vaccinating and training pets

Never disturbing animals while eating or caring for young ones

Avoiding sudden movements or aggressive behaviour around stray or unfamiliar animals

For pet parents, regular vet check-ups, training and supervision around children remain key. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS