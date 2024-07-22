Doom scrolling to cyberbullying: Economic Survey focuses on mental health

The Economic Survey 2023-24, presented on Monday (July 22), underscored the need to address the increasing mental health issues among India’s youth.

The Social Welfare chapter of the document mentions the ‘obsessive’ consumption of social media or ‘doom scrolling’ and cyberbullying, along with increasing academic pressures, family dynamics, and socio-economic environment, were the factors exacerbating mental health problems among the youth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also highlighted that mental health affects productivity more broadly than physical health issues and highlighted the socio-economic impacts of mental disorders.

Rising prevalence of mental health issues

According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, one in eight people, or 970 million individuals, were living with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depression being the most common. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this issue, leading to a 27.6 per cent increase in cases of major depressive disorders and a 25.6 per cent rise in anxiety disorders globally in 2020. A recent study by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the University of Queensland revealed that one in two people worldwide will develop a mental health disorder in their lifetime.

Globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder. A UNICEF report showed that 19 per cent of 15 to 24-year-olds across 21 countries often feel depressed or uninterested in activities.

Mental health issues in India

The survey document cited the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 which revealed that 10.6 per cent of adults in India suffer from mental disorders, with treatment gaps ranging from 70 per cent to 92 per cent for different conditions. The prevalence of mental health issues was higher in urban metro regions (13.5 per cent) compared to rural areas (6.9 per cent) and urban non-metro areas (4.3 per cent). Ongoing studies indicate that individuals aged 25-44 are the most affected by mental illnesses, the Economic Survey noted.

In India, the NCERT’s Mental Health and Well-being of School Students Survey highlighted the increasing prevalence of poor mental health among adolescents, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey reported that 11 per cent of students felt anxious, 14 per cent experienced extreme emotions, and 43 per cent had mood swings. The leading causes of anxiety were studies (50 per cent) and examinations/results (31 per cent).

More From This Section

Factors behind declining mental health

It went on to say that sound mental health in children and adolescents is vital for their holistic development and quality economic growth. However, the prevalence of mental health issues among youth is rising due to academic pressures, social media, family dynamics, and socio-economic factors.

The overuse of the internet and social media significantly contributes to the mental health crisis among children and adolescents, the report highlighted. Unsupervised use of the internet can lead to issues like obsessive consumption of social media, cyberbullying, and severe psychological impacts.

Mental health issues not only affect individuals’ quality of life but also hinder economic development. Mental health disorders lead to significant productivity losses due to absenteeism, decreased productivity, and increased healthcare costs, the Survey highlighted. Moreover, poverty, urbanisation, and migration exacerbate mental health risks through stressful living conditions and disrupted social support systems.

The Survey noted that investing in mental health will yield high returns. Citing a 2016 study, it highlighted that the estimated benefit-to-cost ratio of scaled-up treatment for depression and anxiety from 2016-30 ranged from 2.3-3.0 to 1, considering economic benefits alone, and 3.3-5.7 to 1 when health returns were included. In India, implementing the Mental Health Care Act 2017 is estimated to provide a 6.5-fold return on investment.

Suggested policy momentum for combating mental health issues

India is advancing positive policy momentum by recognising mental health as a fundamental aspect of overall well-being, it said. National policies like the National Mental Health Policy (2014), National Youth Policy (2014), and National Education Policy (2020) emphasise the importance of mental health. Additionally, 22 mental disorders are covered under the Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY health insurance, it added.

The document also cited the example of various states that are implementing unique initiatives. Meghalaya’s State Mental Health Policy trains community health and school staff to support children and adolescents. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Happiness Curriculum integrates mindfulness and values-based education into schools. Additionally, Kerala’s ‘Our Responsibility to Children’ initiative provides comprehensive support for children with special needs, it added.

Suggesting that effective implementation and addressing gaps in existing programs are crucial, the document highlighted that increasing the number of psychiatrists to meet WHO norms, developing comprehensive guidelines for mental health services, and integrating mental health interventions in schools are essential steps. Although, raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health remain fundamental challenges.

The Economic Survey for FY24 concluded that breaking the stigma and fostering a community-based approach is essential to improving mental health outcomes and ensuring sustainable development of the country.