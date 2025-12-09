Is modern living driving early arthritis in millennials and Gen Z?

Arthritis was once considered a disease of ageing. Not anymore. Orthopaedic experts are reporting an unmistakable shift, with people in their 20s and 30s showing up with joint pain, stiffness and early cartilage damage at rates never seen before. Doctors say this is not a coincidence but a direct consequence of the modern lifestyle.

“We are seeing more and more young patients presenting with early onset arthritis largely due to sedentary lifestyle, reduced outdoor activities, obesity, and rising sports-related injuries,” says Dr Simon Thomas, senior director – Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

How are screens, stress and diet damaging young joints?

Doctors say the surge in early-onset arthritis is being driven by a combination of inactivity, metabolic stress and chronic inflammation, rooted in today's lifestyle patterns.

What’s putting young joints at risk: Sedentary desk work and prolonged sitting

Long inactive states that weaken stabilising muscles

Excessive screen time affecting posture and movement

Rise in obesity among young adults

Highly processed, inflammation-triggering diets

Chronic stress and poor sleep elevating inflammatory markers

Early-onset metabolic issues affecting cartilage health

Overuse injuries from unstructured workouts

Post-Covid inflammation accelerating degeneration Dr Akhilesh Yadav, director – orthopedics, Max Hospital, Vaishali, explains, “Sedentary habits, increased obesity, sports overuse injuries, and increased awareness that lead to early diagnosis all combine to make physicians report more early arthritis.” Dr Thomas adds, “Excessive screen time increases inactivity, leading to weaker stabilizing muscles and more stress on joint cartilage. Rising incidence of diabetes in young adults directly impacts cartilage quality and accelerates wear.”

Better access to diagnostics is also contributing to earlier detection. Lifestyle vs genetics: What matters more? While genetics still play a role, experts say behaviour has become the dominant force. “Lifestyle factors now contribute more prominently than genetics in early-onset cases,” Dr Thomas notes. Dr Yadav adds, “Genetic predisposition hasn’t changed, but daily behaviour has.” Inactivity, obesity, poor biomechanics and nutritional gaps are accelerating joint damage even in those without a family history. What early warning signs do young adults ignore? Experts say the earliest symptoms are subtle and often dismissed as fatigue or workout soreness:

Persistent knee pain after short walks

Stiffness after sitting

Swelling with mild activity

Clicking or popping sounds

Morning soreness

Reduced grip strength “These symptoms seem ‘normal’ or workout-related but can represent underlying inflammation or cartilage damage,” says Dr Yadav. Dr Thomas adds, “Ignoring these symptoms leads to progression of cartilage damage.” What can young adults do to lower their risk? Doctors say joint protection must begin early, well before symptoms appear. Maintain a healthy weight

Daily mobility and strengthening routines

Quadriceps and core conditioning

Low-impact workouts like walking, cycling and swimming

Ergonomic workstations

Adequate sleep and stress management

Anti-inflammatory diet with omega-3 and antioxidants

Avoiding high-impact activity without proper training “Strengthening stabilizing muscles, practicing better posture, and consuming anti-inflammatory nutrients are key to long-term joint protection,” says Dr Yadav.