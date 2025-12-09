Is modern living driving early arthritis in millennials and Gen Z?

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Arthritis was once considered a disease of ageing. Not anymore. Orthopaedic experts are reporting an unmistakable shift, with people in their 20s and 30s showing up with joint pain, stiffness and early cartilage damage at rates never seen before. Doctors say this is not a coincidence but a direct consequence of the modern lifestyle.
“We are seeing more and more young patients presenting with early onset arthritis largely due to sedentary lifestyle, reduced outdoor activities, obesity, and rising sports-related injuries,” says Dr Simon Thomas, senior director – Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.
How are screens, stress and diet damaging young joints?
Doctors say the surge in early-onset arthritis is being driven by a combination of inactivity, metabolic stress and chronic inflammation, rooted in today’s lifestyle patterns.
What’s putting young joints at risk:
Sedentary desk work and prolonged sitting
Long inactive states that weaken stabilising muscles
Excessive screen time affecting posture and movement
Rise in obesity among young adults
Highly processed, inflammation-triggering diets
Chronic stress and poor sleep elevating inflammatory markers
Early-onset metabolic issues affecting cartilage health
Overuse injuries from unstructured workouts
Post-Covid inflammation accelerating degeneration
Dr Akhilesh Yadav, director – orthopedics, Max Hospital, Vaishali, explains, “Sedentary habits, increased obesity, sports overuse injuries, and increased awareness that lead to early diagnosis all combine to make physicians report more early arthritis.”
Dr Thomas adds, “Excessive screen time increases inactivity, leading to weaker stabilizing muscles and more stress on joint cartilage. Rising incidence of diabetes in young adults directly impacts cartilage quality and accelerates wear.”
Better access to diagnostics is also contributing to earlier detection.
Lifestyle vs genetics: What matters more?
While genetics still play a role, experts say behaviour has become the dominant force.
“Lifestyle factors now contribute more prominently than genetics in early-onset cases,” Dr Thomas notes.
Dr Yadav adds, “Genetic predisposition hasn’t changed, but daily behaviour has.”
Inactivity, obesity, poor biomechanics and nutritional gaps are accelerating joint damage even in those without a family history.
What early warning signs do young adults ignore?
Experts say the earliest symptoms are subtle and often dismissed as fatigue or workout soreness:
Persistent knee pain after short walks
Stiffness after sitting
Swelling with mild activity
Clicking or popping sounds
Morning soreness
Reduced grip strength
“These symptoms seem ‘normal’ or workout-related but can represent underlying inflammation or cartilage damage,” says Dr Yadav.
Dr Thomas adds, “Ignoring these symptoms leads to progression of cartilage damage.”
What can young adults do to lower their risk?
Doctors say joint protection must begin early, well before symptoms appear.
Maintain a healthy weight
Daily mobility and strengthening routines
Quadriceps and core conditioning
Low-impact workouts like walking, cycling and swimming
Ergonomic workstations
Adequate sleep and stress management
Anti-inflammatory diet with omega-3 and antioxidants
Avoiding high-impact activity without proper training
“Strengthening stabilizing muscles, practicing better posture, and consuming anti-inflammatory nutrients are key to long-term joint protection,” says Dr Yadav.
How is treatment evolving for younger patients?
Arthritis management is shifting to match the needs of young adults who want to stay active for decades.
Doctors highlight key shifts:
Early diagnosis followed by aggressive management
Lifestyle-first strategies, including exercise and weight control
Joint-preserving surgical interventions for early stages
“Non-pharmacologic measures like exercise, weight control and education are increasingly embedded in guidelines,” says Dr Thomas. Dr Yadav says the goal now is to “preserve long-term joint function, delay surgical interventions, and minimize lifelong medication dependency".