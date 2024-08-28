Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / Economy impact, biodiversity key in animal disease fight: AHC Mitra

Economy impact, biodiversity key in animal disease fight: AHC Mitra

The workshop is expected to inform the design of more effective disease control programmes and strengthen surveillance efforts, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and resilient animal health

Biodiversity
The event brought together experts from various government departments. | Representative photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Economic impact and biodiversity loss should be key criteria in prioritising animal infectious diseases, said Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra while inaugurating a three-day workshop on Wednesday.

The workshop on Animal Infectious Disease Prioritization, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, aims to address the significant challenges posed by these diseases, an official statement said.  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The financial burden of infectious diseases affecting livestock, poultry, and wildlife has far-reaching consequences for both the agricultural sector and our national economy," Mitra emphasised.

He further stressed the importance of considering biodiversity loss in the prioritisation process, citing its long-term implications for ecosystems and environmental sustainability.

The event brought together experts from various government departments, research institutions, universities, and international organisations.

Over the next two days, participants will rank diseases based on factors like prevalence, economic impact, and health implications for animals and humans.

More From This Section

IIL develops live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

Disappearing Y chromosome: Could the future of humanity be at risk?

All you need to know about Type 1.5 diabetes, a mix of type 1 and type 2

Spike protein changes found to help Coronavirus infect brain: Study

WHO partners can start talks to buy mpox vaccines before approval

FAO India's Epidemiology Specialist Raj Kumar Singh provided an overview of the prioritisation process and the role of the different committees involved.

The workshop is expected to inform the design of more effective disease control programmes and strengthen surveillance efforts, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and resilient animal health systems in India.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Country facing fodder shortage, working to enhance availability: Govt

Chimps 'seek out' medicinal plants to heal injuries, infections: Study

Chinese zoo paints chow chow dogs black & white to pass them off as pandas

Qatar Airways Cargo launches advanced animal centre to transport animals

Swiggy launches 'Swiggy Pawlice' initiative for finding missing pets

Topics :AnimalsAnimal husbandryeconomydisease

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story