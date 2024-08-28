Economy impact, biodiversity key in animal disease fight: AHC Mitra

Economic impact and biodiversity loss should be key criteria in prioritising animal infectious diseases, said Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra while inaugurating a three-day workshop on Wednesday. The workshop on Animal Infectious Disease Prioritization, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, aims to address the significant challenges posed by these diseases, an official statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The financial burden of infectious diseases affecting livestock, poultry, and wildlife has far-reaching consequences for both the agricultural sector and our national economy," Mitra emphasised.

He further stressed the importance of considering biodiversity loss in the prioritisation process, citing its long-term implications for ecosystems and environmental sustainability.

The event brought together experts from various government departments, research institutions, universities, and international organisations.

Over the next two days, participants will rank diseases based on factors like prevalence, economic impact, and health implications for animals and humans.

FAO India's Epidemiology Specialist Raj Kumar Singh provided an overview of the prioritisation process and the role of the different committees involved.

The workshop is expected to inform the design of more effective disease control programmes and strengthen surveillance efforts, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and resilient animal health systems in India.