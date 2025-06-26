Anti-obesity mkt heats up as Mounjaro's Kwikpen version gets India approval

The race for a piece of India’s growing obesity market is intensifying. Eli Lilly and Company has secured market authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to launch Mounjaro — its blockbuster weight-loss drug — in a prefilled KwikPen, making it available in a ready-to-use format.

Until now, Mounjaro, launched in India in March, was sold only in vials. The US pharmaceutical (pharma) giant announced the move just a day after Danish rival Novo Nordisk introduced its weight-loss therapy, Wegovy, in the Indian market.

With the world’s third-highest population of people living with overweight and obesity, India is an emerging hotspot for weight-loss treatments. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research-INDIAB (India Diabetes) study, the country has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity.