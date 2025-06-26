International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Date, theme, and why it matters

Every year on 26 June, the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking—also known as “World Drug Day”—to raise awareness of the global drug crisis and promote multilateral action toward prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

History & Theme

On December 7, 1987, the General Assembly of the United Nations set aside the 26th day of June of each year as International Day Against Illicit Trafficking of Drugs and other Substances of Abuse to be observed worldwide.

The theme for 2025, Break the Cycle. #StopOrganisedCrime, emphasises the significance of focused long-term action to disrupt the link between drug trafficking and organised crime, both of which fuel violence, corruption, and instability across regions.

Organiser & Purpose ALSO READ | International Day against Drug Abuse: Govt to launch campaigns on June 26 Coordinated by the United Nations with active leadership from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the day underscores the need for public health-focused drug policies, increased access to treatment, and a shift away from punitive approaches. Drug use: Global numbers from WHO WHO's data paints a stark picture: In 2022, 292 million people (5.6% of those aged 15–64) used illicit drugs at least once.

64 million individuals suffered from drug use disorders.

In 2021, 296 million people used psychoactive substances, and around 600,000 lives were lost annually, primarily due to opioid overdoses.

Approximately 14.8 million people inject drugs, with high HIV (15.2%) and hepatitis C (38.8%) prevalence.

The global burden of drug use can cost up to 2% of a country's GDP, draining healthcare, legal, and social systems.