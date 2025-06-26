International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Date, theme, and why it matters

History & Theme
Drug use: Global numbers from WHO
- In 2022, 292 million people (5.6% of those aged 15–64) used illicit drugs at least once.
- 64 million individuals suffered from drug use disorders.
- In 2021, 296 million people used psychoactive substances, and around 600,000 lives were lost annually, primarily due to opioid overdoses.
- Approximately 14.8 million people inject drugs, with high HIV (15.2%) and hepatitis C (38.8%) prevalence.
- The global burden of drug use can cost up to 2% of a country’s GDP, draining healthcare, legal, and social systems.
International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Significance
- De-stigmatise drug dependence and treat it as a chronic medical condition.
- Expand affordable and evidence-based treatment services.
- Strengthen harm reduction strategies like needle exchange, opioid substitution therapy, and naloxone access.
- Foster international cooperation to combat organised crime linked to illicit trafficking.
Looking forward
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app