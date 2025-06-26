Home / Health / Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances

Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances

Experts say long-term recovery requires healing trauma, rebuilding mental health, and rediscovering identity-not just quitting the drug

overcoming drug addiction
Addiction, by its very nature, distorts our view of ourselves, our relationships, and our ability to heal. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
When it comes to overcoming drug addiction, many believe that simply quitting the substance is enough. But in reality, that’s only the beginning. Recovery is a complex journey that requires healing the mind, repairing relationships, and rebuilding identity.

Healing from addiction means addressing the whole person

According to Dr Mrinmay Kumar Das, Principal Consultant, Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, true recovery goes beyond breaking physical dependence. It involves confronting unresolved trauma, developing healthier coping mechanisms, and replacing the emotional voids that substances once masked.
 
“Without this deeper healing, long-term recovery remains fragile. Addiction recovery must be seen as a whole-person journey, not just a fight against the substance,” Dr Das told Business Standard.

Mental health issues after quitting are common—and need support

When people stop using substances, they often face:
  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Mood swings
  • Sleep problems
  • Emotional imbalance
  • Strong cravings
There may also be grief, loss, or identity confusion. Without therapy or strong support systems, these can easily lead to relapse.

What emotional voids does addiction usually try to fill?

Dr Das explained that people often turn to substances to cope with:
  • Unresolved trauma 
  • Emotional pain 
  • Loneliness 
  • Low self-worth 
  • Lack of direction
 
Recovery must focus on filling those gaps in healthier ways—through new passions, stronger relationships, and emotional resilience. 

Why identity is central to lasting addiction recovery 

Letting go of the “addict” label and rebuilding a positive identity is vital. This self-reinvention helps people:
  • Stay motivated 
  • Build meaningful relationships 
  • Handle setbacks 
  • Feel purposeful
 
Dr Das recommended setting new goals, exploring hobbies, and surrounding oneself with uplifting influences. 

Unresolved trauma can quietly sabotage recovery 

Triggers from past trauma can:
  • Rekindle cravings 
  • Cause emotional instability 
  • Damage relationships 
  • Heighten stress levels
 
Dr Das emphasised trauma therapies like Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). 

What does successful recovery support look like? 

Effective support blends therapy, community, and lifestyle:
  • Therapy: Individual, group, and trauma-informed 
  • Peer groups: Encourage accountability 
  • Lifestyle: Balanced diet, sleep, exercise, and mindfulness
 
“Exercise boosts mood, nutrition fuels the brain, and mindfulness can help reduce anxiety,” said Dr Das. 

Why relapse can occur even years after sobriety 

Long-term sobriety doesn’t mean immunity from relapse. Common triggers include:
  • High stress or emotional events 
  • Familiar social settings
  • Trauma resurfacing
  • Boredom
  • Overconfidence in recovery
  • Conflict or major life changes
  • Prevention starts with self-awareness, coping skills, and strong support networks 

The bigger goal: Rebuilding life and identity after addiction 

“Recovery is about healing the person,” Dr Das said. “It’s a multi-layered process that includes emotional growth, trauma care, healthy living, and rebuilding who you are.”
 

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025 

Observed globally on 26 June each year, this day was established by the United Nations in 1989 to strengthen international cooperation against drug misuse and illicit trade.
 
Theme for 2025: “The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention. Break the cycle. #StopOrganizedCrime”  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

