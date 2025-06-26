Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances

Healing from addiction means addressing the whole person
Mental health issues after quitting are common—and need support
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Mood swings
- Sleep problems
- Emotional imbalance
- Strong cravings
What emotional voids does addiction usually try to fill?
- Unresolved trauma
- Emotional pain
- Loneliness
- Low self-worth
- Lack of direction
Why identity is central to lasting addiction recovery
- Stay motivated
- Build meaningful relationships
- Handle setbacks
- Feel purposeful
Unresolved trauma can quietly sabotage recovery
- Rekindle cravings
- Cause emotional instability
- Damage relationships
- Heighten stress levels
What does successful recovery support look like?
- Therapy: Individual, group, and trauma-informed
- Peer groups: Encourage accountability
- Lifestyle: Balanced diet, sleep, exercise, and mindfulness
Why relapse can occur even years after sobriety
- High stress or emotional events
- Familiar social settings
- Trauma resurfacing
- Boredom
- Overconfidence in recovery
- Conflict or major life changes
- Prevention starts with self-awareness, coping skills, and strong support networks
The bigger goal: Rebuilding life and identity after addiction
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app