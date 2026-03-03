Emotional maturity in love: Why it matters for wellbeing more than chemistry

Why do some relationships feel intense but unstable, while others feel steady yet deeply intimate? Why does one couple implode at the first sign of conflict, while another grows stronger through disagreement?

The answer, psychiatrists say, often lies not in compatibility, not in communication techniques, and not even in chemistry, but in emotional maturity.

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist & CEO, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, we often hear about emotional intelligence or secure attachment, but emotional maturity is more specific and more revealing.

“Emotional maturity in romantic relationships is the capacity to feel deeply while responding thoughtfully,” explains Dr Gupta. “It involves emotional regulation, self-awareness, responsibility for one’s reactions, and the ability to stay engaged during discomfort.”

He adds that you can feel anger, jealousy, hurt or disappointment, but you do not let those feelings run the relationship. Dr Gupta points out that maturity becomes most visible under stress. “It shows up most clearly during conflict, how a person handles disappointment and emotional rupture, and whether they move toward repair rather than defensiveness or withdrawal.” Dr Astik Joshi, Psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare, Delhi, says emotional maturity means understanding your own emotional state, being aware of your partner’s emotional state, and regulating your reactions in a way that protects the relationship’s and both partners’ wellbeing.

It is not the same as being “calm” or “nice”, both experts stress. “Being emotionally mature does not mean suppressing your feelings. It does not mean always staying calm. And it certainly does not mean becoming a people-pleaser. All of these can be dangerous for your mental health,” Dr Gupta clarifies, adding that core markers of maturity include tolerating difficult emotions without becoming reactive, expressing needs without blame, listening without collapsing or counterattacking or being defensive, understanding the other person’s viewpoint and its emotional impact, regulating one’s own state, and valuing resolution over being “right.” Surface calmness can sometimes mask fear of conflict or abandonment, Dr Joshi cautions. True maturity allows honesty, but with emotional containment.

When emotional immaturity is mistaken for passion Emotional immaturity, Dr Gupta notes, often appears in high-functioning adults as “intensity without stability, vulnerability without boundaries, and passion that escalates into volatility.” That intensity can be misread as depth or chemistry. Emotional arousal can feel like closeness, even when emotional safety is absent. ALSO READ: No closure, no peace: How unresolved endings keep hormones switched on Dr Joshi observes that emotionally immature behaviour may show up as inability to resolve conflict or engagement in self-destructive patterns that harm the relationship. These behaviours may even feel justified to the person displaying them, or be enabled by others, sometimes even by the other person in the relationship. “However, over time, this erodes trust,” Dr Joshi warns.

Can emotional patterns change in adulthood? Both experts agree that early attachment experiences absolutely shape how we respond emotionally in love, but that is not destiny. “Emotional maturity remains changeable across adulthood,” says Dr Gupta. “With reflection, therapy and conscious relational effort, people in their 30s, 40s and beyond can significantly strengthen emotional regulation and relational skills.” Growth, as both doctors say, depends less on age and more on willingness to examine patterns and take accountability. According to Dr Joshi, multiple factors from childhood onward influence emotional development. However, if individuals recognise a gap in age-appropriate emotional maturity, they can educate themselves and implement psychotherapeutic skills to enhance it.

What happens when one partner is more mature? Dr Gupta explains that emotional maturity does not need to be perfectly symmetrical between two people, but a persistent imbalance can become mentally exhausting. He further says that the imbalance becomes harmful when one partner carries most of the emotional regulation, repair work or responsibility. Healthy relationships require mutual accountability and shared commitment to growth. Dr Joshi adds that while one partner may initially be more emotionally mature, the relationship can sustain only if both partners are willing to work together and the less mature partner actively learns and develops those skills.

How do emotionally mature partners handle conflict? Mature partners tolerate discomfort instead of acting it out through control, emotional shutdown or withdrawal, says Dr Gupta. They acknowledge impact, apologise meaningfully, repair emotional harm, and can sit with guilt without becoming defensive. ALSO READ: How savouring shared experiences can help couples stay strong together Dr Joshi highlights that emotionally mature individuals regulate themselves even in adverse psychological situations. Instead of explosive or isolating behaviours, they understand the stressor’s impact and use effective techniques to manage it without letting it destabilise the relationship. Does emotional maturity kill passion? There is a persistent cultural myth that stability equals boredom. Both psychiatrists disagree.

“Emotional maturity does not diminish desire or passion,” says Dr Gupta. In fact, it sustains intimacy by creating safety, trust and emotional attunement. Dr Joshi emphasises that there is no credible evidence equating emotional maturity with dullness. Being able to regulate emotions allows partners to navigate natural fluctuations in desire and passion more sustainably. Why emotional maturity may matter more than compatibility We often obsess over shared interests, love languages and long-term goals. But emotional maturity determines whether compatibility can actually function. “Ultimately, emotional maturity is as important as compatibility, shared values or communication skills,” says Dr Gupta. It determines whether a relationship becomes a source of resilience and wellbeing, or ongoing emotional stress.