No closure, no peace: How unresolved endings keep hormones switched on

Some goodbyes never happen. No final conversation. No clear explanation. Just silence… or worse, half-answers that leave you circling the same questions months later.

An unresolved ending can tighten your chest, disrupt your sleep, or creep into your thoughts at inconvenient hours. Here is what really happens when closure never arrives, and why letting go without it can feel so deeply unsettling.

What happens to the brain and body when closure is denied?

According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist and Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, when something ends without explanation, your brain struggles to complete what psychologists call a “stress cycle”.

She further explains, “The human nervous system is wired to seek resolution. An ending allows the brain to categorise an experience as over and dealt with. When that ending is missing, the event stays open-ended, and the body continues to treat it as an ongoing threat rather than a past one. Your mind keeps searching for meaning. Your nervous system remains alert. Cortisol , the stress hormone, stays elevated.”

Dr Tugnait warns that over time, this prolonged uncertainty can:

Disrupt sleep because the brain does not feel safe enough to power down

Weaken immune function and increase inflammation

Intensify mood swings

Make minor stressors feel disproportionately overwhelming

“It is the body responding biologically to uncertainty. The system remains stuck between holding on and letting go,” she says.

"Our brain has an innate need to seek patterns, predictability, and cause-and-effect. When something ends suddenly without explanation, the mind struggles to find a place for it in memory. It keeps returning to it, searching for meaning. The craving for closure is the brain trying to protect us from uncertainty. The challenge arises when we believe peace is impossible without answers."

Why is ambiguous loss often harder than clear bereavement?

Grief with a clear ending, painful as it is, comes with rituals, explanations, and social acknowledgement. The brain eventually understands that something has ended. However, ambiguous loss offers none of that.

In cases of ghosting, estrangement, sudden medical diagnoses, or unexplained deaths, the person may be gone, but not clearly finished.

“The brain does not know whether to grieve, hope, prepare, or move on,” Dr Tugnait explains. “It stays suspended between possibilities, and that suspension keeps stress responses activated.”

According to her, instead of sadness alone, people often feel confusion and self-doubt that keep them in the loop of asking questions like “Was it my fault? Could it have been different?” These mental loops, she says, prevent emotional settling and cause prolonged distress.

Why do some people replay ‘what-ifs’ endlessly while others move on?

“Revisiting details feels like control when clarity is missing,” says Dr Tugnait. “For some individuals, especially those who grew up with unpredictability or emotional inconsistency, unresolved situations feel particularly unsafe.”

According to her, attachment patterns matter, and those who rely heavily on connection for emotional stability may find ambiguous endings more destabilising. Personality traits such as high empathy or excessive self-responsibility can also intensify rumination, she explains.

Meanwhile, people who move on more easily often have a stronger internal sense of security and a greater tolerance for uncertainty.

When does difficulty letting go become a mental health concern?

Thinking about an unresolved ending is normal. However, being consumed by it for months is not.

Dr Tugnait highlights key red flags:

Persistent preoccupation interfering with work or relationships

Uncontrollable thought loops, especially at night

Emotional numbness or inability to feel joy

Physical symptoms like palpitations, fatigue, digestive issues, or chronic tension

A noticeable decline in self-worth linked to the situation

"When unresolved endings start defining your personal value, it has moved beyond grief into psychological distress," she cautions.

Is seeking closure from the other person actually helpful?

“The mind believes one more conversation or explanation will bring resolution,” says Dr Tugnait. “But in reality, it keeps emotional regulation dependent on someone who may be unwilling, unable, or unsafe to engage.”

Even when explanations are given, they may not satisfy the mind’s deeper need for coherence. The search simply shifts to analysing the explanation itself.

“True closure is less about information and more about acceptance,” she says. “Letting go begins when you learn to stabilise without validation from the outside.”

How can people create internal closure?

According to Dr Tugnait, internal closure is about breaking mental loops and not about forcing understanding.

She explains that cognitive behavioural approaches help identify repetitive thought patterns and redirect focus to the present. Acceptance-based therapies teach individuals to sit with discomfort rather than trying to eliminate it. Trauma-informed work calms the body so memories lose their emotional charge. Narrative therapy helps integrate the experience into one’s life story without allowing it to define identity.

"All of these approaches shift closure inward," says Dr Tugnait. "Peace comes from internal stability, not external certainty."

Can unresolved endings show up as physical symptoms?

“When emotions are not processed, they do not disappear. They find other ways to express themselves,” Dr Tugnait explains.

Chronic neck and shoulder tension, gut disturbances, fatigue, and sleep disorders are common manifestations. The digestive system is particularly sensitive to stress, which is why emotional turmoil frequently affects the gut.

“These symptoms are real signals of distress,” she says. “The body is expressing what has not been integrated emotionally.”

According to her, healing often begins with slowing down, naming feelings safely, and allowing the nervous system to recalibrate.

How does digital culture make letting go harder?

Distance once created natural endings. However, digital life keeps doors half open.

Seeing updates, checking ‘last seen’, or receiving a read receipt without a reply can reignite hope or anxiety instantly.

“A ‘seen’ message without response can feel more painful than rejection,” says Dr Tugnait. “Each digital cue pulls attention back to the unresolved ending.”

What does healthy acceptance actually look like?

According to Dr Tugnait, neurologically, it shows up as reduced mental replay. “The memory may arise, but it no longer hijacks attention or triggers emotional surges,” she says.

Behaviourally, you stop checking messages compulsively. You are not organising your day around avoidance or revisiting the loss. Decisions are no longer shaped by it.

“Suppression feels tight and exhausting,” Dr Tugnait explains. “Genuine acceptance feels quieter. There is space. You can talk about what happened without spiralling. Sleep improves. Attention returns to the present.”

That is how you know the loop has closed, because safety has returned.

Dr Tugnait stresses that letting go without closure is not about indifference; it is about biological regulation and about teaching the nervous system that uncertainty does not equal danger. “And sometimes, the most powerful closure is the one you give yourself,” she says.