Even moderate temperature rise may cause increased hospital visits: Study

Even moderate temperature increases, for example night-time temperatures starting at 18.4 degrees Celsius, can lead to increased hospital visits and death in older adults and those with cardiorespiratory conditions, according to a study conducted in Canada.

Researchers from the University of Waterloo and Toronto Metropolitan University in Canada have refined and expanded a method of data collection to assess the health impacts of heat waves and poor air quality.

The new method, described in the journal Environmental Research, will help municipalities make a strong case for choosing which mitigation and adaptation measures to pursue to effectively respond to climate changes.

The options could include planting more trees for shade, investing in emergency warning programmes, or planning to have more staff available to run ambulances, support hospitals and long-term care homes.

"Much of the financial burden to mitigate the impacts of hot temperatures is left to municipalities, but the health system savings are largely experienced by provinces, said Jeffrey Wilson, at Waterloo's Faculty of Environment.

"Being able to detail the cost savings and benefits for society to implement these measures will help the two levels of government understand why working together to address heat events is important," Wilson said.

The study analysed the spring and summer in Mississauga and Brampton, Ontario. By integrating data on air quality and heat, the researchers achieved the most detailed picture of the short-term health risks impacting the vulnerable population on a municipal level.

The findings confirm there was an increase in the total deaths and hospital visits in these areas with the highest impact happening on the day of the heat and poor air quality and extending two days after these events.

The study will help civil society and policy makers grasp the magnitude of these climate events and equip decision makers to justify investments in climate resiliency, the researchers added.

They plan to expand their analysis to include more environmental hazards, such as storms and floods, and factors including ambulatory calls across municipalities in Ontario and other provinces.