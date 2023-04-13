Home / Health / Expert disagrees with Centre's claim of Coronavirus becoming an endemic

Expert disagrees with Centre's claim of Coronavirus becoming an endemic

As India continues to witness an upward trend in the daily cases, experts are now divided on when the current Covid-19 wave will reach its peak

New delhi
Expert disagrees with Centre's claim of Coronavirus becoming an endemic

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is currently witnessing a spike in daily Coronavirus infections. Over 10,000 cases were reported in India in a single day, with the active cases jumping to 44,998, making it the highest single-day spike since September 2022. According to experts, the current Covid wave is caused by the XBB.1.16 variant, also known as the Arcturus variant. As the nation continues to witness an upward trend in the daily cases, experts are now divided on when the current Covid-19 wave will reach its peak. 

According to a LiveMint report, while some experts are of the opinion that the wave has already peaked, others are of the view that it will reach its peak in the coming days.

Many experts have dismissed the government's assertion that Coronavirus has become endemic in the country. According to these experts, India has already crossed the upper limit of 'endemic prevalence'.
 
When is Covid expected to peak?

According to scientist JP Weilnad, the weekly Covid growth has already peaked, however, the outbreak is still expanding. The positivity rate is also at its highest since the January 2021 peak. 
 

 
According to Vashishtha's tweets, some experts do not accept the current surge and believe that it is already in the endemic stage. He further added that T Jacob John, a leading Indian Virologist considers it an endemic stage as long as the daily case count remains below 6,500. 

"Now, on Wednesday, India reported more than 7500 cases, and today, over 10,000 new cases were recorded. “Since his upper limit of 'endemic prevalence' has already crossed, I don’t know what does he think now, " added Vashishtha.

Topics :Coronavirusgovernment of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Also Read

Rise in Covid cases not of huge concern, outbreak in endemic stage: Experts

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Our record on vaccine booster shots for Covid is pathetic: Virologist

Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

Winter is coming: New Covid-19 variants prompt alert for illness season

Delhi govt working on guidelines for school amidst Covid surge: Atishi

Covid-19: Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing Covishield

As Covid cases spike in India again, IMA lists 3 possible reasons for rise

Bed occupancy under 3% in major cities even as Covid cases top 37,000

Urban Light pollution may extend mosquitoes' biting season: Study

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story