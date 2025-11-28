Screens, carrots and cataracts: Experts bust common myths about eye health

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

"Don’t sit too close to the screen", "eat more carrots", "stop rubbing your eyes", and so on...eye advice is something everyone feels qualified to give. But how much of this well-meant wisdom is actually true? For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we asked an eye specialist to break down the most common myths that shape how we treat our eyes every day.

1. Does sitting too close to the screen permanently damage eyesight?

Myth: Sitting near screens ruins eyesight.

Fact: Screens may not cause permanent damage, but they can worsen symptoms and encourage myopia progression.

Senior ophthalmologist Dr Himanshu Shekhar, Group Chief Strategy Officer, ASG Eye Hospital explains that constant close focusing can send signals to the brain that may increase minus (myopic) numbers, especially in children. Screens also contribute to irritation, dryness and digital eye strain.

Taking breaks, blinking consciously and adjusting screen settings are small habits that make a significant difference. 2. Can eating carrots reduce your spectacle number? Myth: Carrots fix eyesight and remove the need for glasses. Fact: Carrots support eye health but cannot correct refractive errors. ALSO READ: Yoga for eye health: Natural ways to ease screen strain and boost focus Carrots contain beta-carotene, which converts into Vitamin A and helps maintain healthy vision. They may reduce age-related macular degeneration risk, but they cannot reverse myopia or reduce spectacle power. 3. Do spectacles make the eyes weak or ‘dependent’? Myth: Wearing glasses worsens vision over time.

Fact: Glasses do not weaken eyes or increase power. Eyeglasses exist to bring vision back to clarity. They do not damage eye structures or increase eye power. Frequent changes in prescription warrant medical evaluation—not avoidance of spectacles. 4. Are cataracts only an old-age problem? Myth: Only elderly people get cataracts. Fact: Cataracts can occur at any age, even in newborns. Dr Shekhar notes that childhood cataracts may be congenital. Adults may develop them due to genetics, trauma, diabetes, UV exposure or steroid use. The bigger issue is fear. Many people avoid surgery due to myths that it is dangerous or painful.

Modern cataract surgery is painless, safe and one of the most successful procedures globally. Delaying treatment is the only real risk. 5. Is rubbing your eyes harmless? Myth: Rubbing helps relieve itching without consequences. Fact: Persistent rubbing can harm the cornea. It may feel instinctive, but constant rubbing causes irritation and micro-injury. Nearly 40 per cent of frequent eye rubbers have uncorrected refractive errors. Allergies contribute heavily too. Chronic rubbing can alter the cornea’s shape and increase the risk of serious future problems. 6. Can yoga or eye exercises eliminate the need for spectacles? Myth: Eye yoga can reverse myopia or remove spectacle numbers.

Fact: Yoga improves circulation but cannot correct refractive errors. Eye exercises support blood flow to the head and ocular tissues, reduce stiffness and improve comfort. But they cannot substitute routine medical care or remove the need for corrective lenses. 7. Can eye drops replace spectacles? Myth: New eye drops can make glasses unnecessary. Fact: Pilocarpine works temporarily for presbyopia, but it is not a cure. Pilocarpine has been approved for age-related near-vision difficulty. It tightens the pupil and increases lens curvature, improving near vision for a few hours. Stop the drops, and you’ll need your glasses again. Possible side effects include redness, headaches and, rarely, retinal detachment. Always consult an eye specialist before using such drops.

8. If your vision is normal, do you still need routine eye exams? Myth: Exams are only needed when you notice a problem. Fact: Silent eye diseases need early detection. Glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration often progress without symptoms. Routine check-ups prevent the “too late” moment. 9. Does crying weaken the eyes? Myth: Tears strain or weaken the eyes. Fact: Crying actually cleans and lubricates them. Humans produce three types of tears called basal, reflex and emotional (“psych tears”). Emotional tears help clear irritants, hydrate the eyes and even wash out excess minerals like manganese. 10. Is eye make-up harmless if it is branded? Myth: Branded products automatically mean safety.

Fact: Hygiene matters far more than labels. Dr Shekhar advises three essentials: Always remove make-up before sleeping Keep make-up-free days in your routine Clean brushes and applicators regularly Poor hygiene can irritate eyes, clog glands and introduce bacteria. 11. Do mobile phones and LEDs emit radiation that ‘cooks’ the eyes? Myth: Screens radiate harmful energy that damages the eyes. Fact: Screens reduce blinking and increase dryness—not radiation burns. Digital eye strain happens because we blink less while focusing. Regular breaks and occasional digital detoxes help significantly. 12. Will children outgrow crossed eyes (strabismus) without treatment? Myth: A squint corrects itself as the child grows.