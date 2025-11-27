Home / Health / Should men freeze their sperm? Doctors explain the growing trend

Should men freeze their sperm? Doctors explain the growing trend

From age-related decline to pollution, stress and medical treatments, experts explain why sperm freezing is becoming an increasingly sensible choice for modern men

sperm preservation
As more men plan parenthood later, sperm preservation is emerging as a reliable way to safeguard future fertility. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
As conversations around fertility broaden, an increasing number of men are quietly taking a proactive step - freezing their sperm. Once seen as a measure reserved only for cancer patients, sperm preservation is now becoming a mainstream choice for men who want to safeguard their reproductive future. Doctors say awareness is rising, lifestyles are changing, and fertility no longer feels like a “women-only” concern.
 

Why men are reconsidering fertility planning

 
Elective sperm preservation is gaining momentum globally, and India is no exception. Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and whole-time director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, notes that more men now view it as "fertility insurance", driven by delayed parenthood and concerns about lifestyle and environmental factors affecting sperm quality.
 
Lifestyle exposures, smoking, obesity, high stress, alcohol use and toxins, can increase oxidative stress and DNA damage, prompting men to act earlier. Advances in ART (assisted reproductive technology), such as vitrification and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), have also boosted confidence in frozen sperm’s effectiveness.
 
Dr Radhika Sheth, medical director at Luma Fertility, sees a clear shift too. “Healthy young men in their late 20s and early 30s walk into my clinic and say -‘I’m not planning to have a family anytime soon but I don’t want to take chances.’ That’s new and encouraging.”
 

When does sperm quality decline?

Sperm quality declines gradually, not overnight.
  • Subtle decline from mid-30s
  • Noticeable drop in the early 40s
  • Significant DNA fragmentation after 50
 
“Late 20s to early 30s is the sweet spot for sperm preservation,” says Dr Sheth. Freezing sperm at this stage preserves the best motility and DNA integrity. However, freezing later still offers value, especially for those with health or lifestyle risks.
 

Who should consider sperm freezing?

 
Men with these conditions or exposures should consider sperm banking:
 
Medical: Cancer therapies, autoimmune diseases on gonadotoxic drugs, pelvic surgeries.
Lifestyle: Smoking, alcohol, recreational drugs, obesity—all linked to poorer semen quality and increased DNA fragmentation.
Environmental: Exposure to pesticides, industrial toxins, high heat, air pollution, and endocrine disruptors impair spermatogenesis.
Psychosocial stress and inactivity also negatively influence sperm health and DNA integrity.
 
A myth persists that only infertile men freeze sperm. As Dr Sheth puts it, “Most men who freeze their sperm today are simply planning ahead, not reacting to a problem.”
 
Even men with normal health but declining semen parameters on repeated tests may benefit from this process.
 

How sperm freezing works

 
The process is simple and minimally invasive. A semen sample is collected, analysed and mixed with a cryoprotectant to prevent ice damage. It is then frozen using slow freezing or vitrification and stored in liquid nitrogen at –196°C.
 
Dr Sheth clarifies a common misconception, “Frozen sperm works just as well for IVF and IUI. I’ve seen healthy babies born from sperm stored for more than two decades.”
 
"Success still depends on many factors, including semen quality, overall reproductive health, and the condition of the female partner. Understanding these realities helps men approach sperm preservation with clarity and make an informed decision that aligns with their long term goals," adds Dr Murdia.
 

Costs and legal considerations

 
In India, most clinics offer sperm freezing at an average cost of around ₹15,000, typically ranging between ₹13,000 and ₹17,000 depending on storage duration and any additional tests required. Insurance may cover part of the cost for medical cases.
 
Risks are minimal. While some sperm do not survive thawing, modern freezing techniques preserve high-quality cells effectively.
 
Legal safeguards under the ART Regulation Act, 2021 ensure informed consent, ethical handling, confidentiality and defined storage rules.
 
With shifting lifestyles, rising environmental pressures and delayed parenthood, having a fertility backup is no longer unusual. For many men, it’s a reassuring step toward keeping future options open.   

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Health with BS

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

