What alcohol does to your body in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond

Remember the days when you could breeze through four or five drinks and still feel functional, and now two glasses leave you woozy and ready to call it a night? That shift sneaks up on almost everyone.

According to Dr Vishal Khurana, Director of Gastroenterology at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, ageing affects alcohol metabolism through three major shifts: your liver slows down, body composition changes, and the enzymes that break down alcohol lose efficiency.

Liver blood flow can drop by up to 40 per cent after 65, he explains. Muscle mass declines while fat increases, so alcohol, being water-soluble, has less “space” to dilute itself. Enzymes responsible for alcohol metabolism like ADH (alcohol dehydrogenase) and ALDH (aldehyde dehydrogenase) also slow down, meaning the toxic intermediate acetaldehyde lingers longer in the body. As a result, the same drink can raise your blood alcohol concentration far more at 50 or 70 than it did at 25.

This heightened sensitivity is why older adults face more sedation, impaired balance and medication interactions even with modest drinking. What does alcohol do to you in your 20s? Your brain does not finish wiring itself until around age 25. The prefrontal cortex, which governs judgment, planning and impulse control, is especially vulnerable. Alcohol disrupts this wiring through neurotoxicity, excitatory overload and inflammation. According to Dr Khurana, heavy drinking can shrink prefrontal cortex volume by up to 10–15 per cent. Binge drinking delays maturation by two to three years. Short term, you may experience blackouts, risky behaviour and hangovers. Long term, drinking in your 20s can triple the likelihood of alcohol use disorder later in life because it rewires reward circuits.

Why does drinking feel different in your 30s? Metabolism slows, muscle decreases and fat increases. Suddenly, that Friday-night drink lingers into Saturday afternoon. Dr Khurana explains that in your 30s, alcohol remains in your system longer, worsens next-day fatigue, amplifies mood dips and adds extra calories that accumulate around the waist. Liver efficiency starts falling in this decade too. ALSO READ | Think one drink is harmless? It may raise your dementia risk, study warns Fertility also becomes more sensitive to alcohol. Even three drinks a week can disrupt ovulation and shorten the luteal phase. IVF success rates drop even with moderate consumption. In men, testosterone levels fall and sperm quality declines.

How does midlife drinking in your 40s raise serious health risks? Dr Khurana warns that every drink increases breast cancer risk by 7–10 per cent, and bowel cancer risk by around 17 per cent per 10 grams of alcohol. These risks accelerate after 40 as cumulative exposure begins to matter more. Midlife is also the decade of rising blood pressure, arrhythmias, insulin resistance and stubborn visceral fat. Alcohol worsens all these factors. For women in perimenopause, alcohol’s inflammatory effects can trigger or worsen hot flushes and amplify fatigue. What does alcohol do to you in your 50s? Liver regeneration slows significantly in the 50s. Fatty liver can progress to hepatitis or cirrhosis more quickly than in youth. Many people in this decade start long-term medications such as statins, antihypertensives and diabetes drugs.

Alcohol interacts with these in unpredictable ways by raising liver enzymes, causing dizziness or dangerous drops in blood pressure, or triggering hypoglycaemia with insulin or metformin. This is also the decade of menopause, and alcohol worsens hot flushes, sleep disruption and bone loss. Why does alcohol become riskier after 60? Immunity declines naturally with age, and alcohol weakens it further by reducing neutrophil and T-cell function, increasing the risk of pneumonia and other infections. Cognition becomes more vulnerable. Drinking more than 14 drinks a week can raise dementia progression by up to 70 per cent in older adults. Even moderate amounts can worsen memory issues in people already showing mild impairment.

Balance is also less stable due to muscle loss and slower reflexes. Alcohol magnifies this, doubling or tripling fall and fracture risk. Nutrient deficiencies, including thiamine, B12 and folate, become more dangerous in this decade. What happens in your 70s and beyond? “This is when frailty accelerates. Alcohol worsens dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and muscle loss. Even small amounts can cause confusion, arrhythmias or falls,” says Dr Khurana. Most health agencies now recommend abstinence in the 70+ age group. Some exceptionally healthy adults may tolerate a rare, tiny dose under medical guidance, but for most, zero is the safest choice.