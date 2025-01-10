First HMPV case in elderly reported in India amid China's recent surge

Officials from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) late on Thursday reported that an 80-year-old man has been detected with an Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection.

This marks the first instance of an elderly person contracting the respiratory infection since the recent outbreak of HMPV in China.

“The patient is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and he does not have any travel history abroad”, a statement issued by the AMC said.

The statement added that the patient was first admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and his samples tested positive for HMPV on Thursday.

“The man has been suffering from asthma for some time and his condition is stable at present,” the AMC said.

HMPV is a viral respiratory infection that causes symptoms resembling the common cold. It spreads via droplets, direct contact, and possibly airborne particles. Symptoms range from mild, such as a runny nose, to severe, including breathing difficulties and chest pain.

Also Read

In an official communication issued on Wednesday, the union health ministry had stated that HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months.

“The virus infection is usually mild and self-limiting and most people recover on their own,” it added.

This case in Gujarat also marks the second such case to be detected in the state this year. The state’s first HMPV case was reported on January 6, when a two month old boy was found infected with the illness. He has since been discharged.

The central government had already announced last week that it was monitoring the situation closely, adding that there was no reason for panic as the virus is not new to India.

It had also asked state governments to enhance surveillance of respiratory illnesses and strengthen awareness among the people to prevent its transmission.

(with inputs from PTI)