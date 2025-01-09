No one has to worry, says Maharashtra Health Minister Abitkar on HMPV

Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday reassured the public that the state health department is working efficiently in this matter and no one has to worry about it.

He reiterated that this variant of HMPV is not that strong and the nation has already dealt with problematic viruses like corona.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said, "We have mentioned this earlier too that this variant is not strong. We have dealt with problematic viruses like corona. Our health department is working efficiently in this matter. No one has to worry..."

Earlier on January 8, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Margaret Harris said that the rise observed in the number of common respiratory infections, is 'common' during winter and spring.

She further added that according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones."

"There has indeed been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country. And this is entirely expected during the winter. China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infections," she said.

Notably, five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasised that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat.

Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges.

In a video statement, the health minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.