Fit India Sundays on Cycle: What is it, how to locate and register?

India’s ambitious vision to emerge as a global sporting powerhouse faces a critical challenge -- an obesity crisis that experts warn could grip the country in the next two decades. Recognising the looming health and economic repercussions, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has intensified its Fit India movement, aiming to inspire mass participation in fitness activities.

One of its most successful initiatives, Fit India Sundays on Cycle, has evolved into a nationwide campaign blending health, sustainability, and community spirit.

What is Fit India Sundays on Cycle?

Launched on December 17, 2024 by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the programme builds on the earlier Fit India Cycling Drive. The weekly event, held every Sunday, encourages citizens of all ages to take up cycling, a low-cost, eco-friendly form of exercise that improves cardiovascular health, boosts mental well-being, and fights obesity.

ALSO READ: Mandaviya joins 'Fit India' cycling drive, stresses benefits of exercise According to the Fit India website, the inaugural rally began at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and concluded at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, setting the tone for what is now a community-led fitness revolution. How to participate? Participation is open to all. According to MyBharat website, interested individuals can: Register via the MyBharat and Fit India mobile apps or websites

Create their own events or join existing ones in their locality Cycles are often provided by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at event venues, making the activity inclusive and accessible.

Activities beyond cycling While cycling remains the centrepiece, Fit India Sundays on Cycle offers a range of engaging activities to make fitness fun and inclusive: Yoga sessions

Zumba workouts

Street dance performances

Fun indoor and outdoor games (Ludo, Carrom, Snake & Ladders)

Hand painting workshops ALSO READ: Is walking 10,000 steps enough for your fitness goal? Here's what to know These activities also serve as platforms for spreading awareness on social causes, including environmental conservation and drug abuse prevention. Scale, reach, and notable participation The campaign has already reached an impressive scale: Over 7.5 lakh participants across 41,000+ locations since launch, as reported by news agency ANI

Involvement of Panchayat representatives from 50,000+ villages nationwide Simultaneous events in State and UT capitals, SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Partners include Cycling Federation of India, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes, MY Bharat, and sports organisations such as ITBP, the Indian Army, and Ficci. Prominent personalities from Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to actor and Rugby Federation of India chief Rahul Bose have participated alongside schoolchildren, doctors, government officials, and senior citizens. A movement with a message The campaign goes beyond fighting obesity, also promoting eco-friendly transportation, building community spirit, and encouraging youth to stay drug-free. At the 32nd edition held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in July, Minister Mandaviya joined over 3,000 participants, urging young people to take up cycling for a healthier, drug-free India.