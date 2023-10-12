No bitter finding yet on non-sugar sweeteners, says food regulator FSSAI

India’s food regulator has said that more country-specific studies were needed to probe the impact of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) or aspartame on metabolism as well their links with diseases as laid down by World Health Organization (WHO) in a guideline released in May.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also said that in the absence of substantive established evidence on the safety, it was retaining the existing prescribed limits on NSS.

FSSAI based its conclusions on the recommendations of a panel of scientists that looked into the WHO guidelines on non-sugar sweeteners.

The WHO had recommended against the use of NSS to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults could be some of the potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, it had said, adding that NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.

FSSAI’s findings should come as a relief to several Indian companies that manufacture products using NSS. Some of most common NSS are acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamate, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

Media reports quoting industry sources say that the NSS market in India is worth Rs 800-1,000 crore with prominent brands such as Sugar Free, Splenda and Equal.

FSSAI also agreed with the findings of the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives, which had said that there was no convincing evidence from animal or human data that aspartame has adverse effects after ingestion.

FSSAI said that WHO’s guidelines shall be used to educate and sensitise consumers, and engage people to consume NSS or artificially sweetened products and other foods high in sugar, salt, and fats in moderation.

The WHO had then said in statement posted in its website that NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.

The WHO recommendation applied to all people save those with pre-existing diabetes; and includes all synthetic, naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars and found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers.

The recommendation did not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols).