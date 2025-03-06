3 in 5 women at risk of anaemia in India, says Redcliffe Labs report

Women are witnessing a rise in lifestyle disorders, with three out of five in India at risk of anaemia, according to a study by diagnostic player Redcliffe Labs. The two-year study, involving health data of over one million women, added that anaemia and thyroid disorders are among the most prevalent health concerns. “Indian women are seeing an increase in anaemia, thyroid disorders, arthritis, diabetes, and lipid imbalances,” it stated.

The study also revealed a gender disparity in health risks, with women being three times more vulnerable than men to anaemia. “Similarly, one in five women is at risk of thyroid disorders, which can lead to fatigue, metabolic issues, and hormonal imbalances,” it added. Anaemia, if left unaddressed, can lead to chronic fatigue and reduced immunity, whereas diabetes and lipid disorders, both of which are strongly linked to lifestyle factors, can contribute to severe health issues.

“Overall, one in every two individuals is affected by lifestyle disorders, with 52 per cent being female and 48 per cent male,” the report said. Terming the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders a serious concern, Aditya Kandoi, chief executive officer and founder at Redcliffe Labs, said these numbers highlight the urgent need for timely health screenings and preventive care. He reasoned that women often prioritise the well-being of their families over their own health, but regular checkups and simple lifestyle changes can help prevent long-term complications. “Awareness, early diagnosis, and proactive steps today can lead to a healthier future,” Kandoi added.