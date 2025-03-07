Indian pharma market registers 7.5% growth in Feb 2025: Pharmarack

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 7.5 per cent in February this year, with major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Among them, the cardiac, gastrointestinal, and antidiabetic therapies saw high value growth of 9.5 per cent, 9.6 per cent, and 6 per cent, respectively, driving overall IPM growth this month.

Pharmarack added that the IPM also reported a positive 1.5 per cent unit growth in February 2025.

Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT)—which represents the previous 12 months’ turnover—for IPM between March 2024 and February 2025 stood at 8.1 per cent, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.24 trillion in IPM, while units in the domestic market grew by 0.6 per cent.

The MAT of leading therapy areas such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, and anti-infectives, which constitute around 37 per cent of IPM, showed robust volume growth at 10.8 per cent, 9.6 per cent, and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

While top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market in February 2025, companies such as Zydus (12.7 per cent), Torrent Pharma (11.6 per cent), Intas (11.4 per cent), and Sun Pharma (10.8 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth with bonus units at full value among the top 20 companies in the IPM.

GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin and USV’s anti-diabetic drug Glycomet GP continued to be the top-selling medicine brands for the month as well as in MAT figures, with sales of Rs 817 crore and Rs 800 crore, respectively, over the last one year.