Flu cases surge in Delhi-NCR: 54% households report Covid-like symptoms

In the last 24 hours, the cases of swine flu virus infections in the national capital have sharply increased. Fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach troubles, joint pain, and respiratory problems are among the symptoms of swine flu (H5N1) that are reported to be present in 54% of households in Delhi, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles.

These illnesses are overloading medical facilities and creating fear among the public since the symptoms closely resemble COVID-19. Medical experts are warning the public to take the necessary precautions as hospitals report an increase in patients with high fever, chronic cough, sore throat, and body aches.

Covid-like viral fever in Delhi: Who is affected?

According to the survey, small children and the elderly (those over 50) are most at risk for contracting these symptoms. Individuals who already have heart disease, diabetes, asthma, COPD, hypertension, or diabetes are also more vulnerable. Hospitals in the national capital have noted a rise in cases of bronchitis and pneumonia due to serious illnesses.

Flu cases spike in Delhi-NCR: Survey findings

The survey, which collected more than 13,000 responses from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad residents asked: "How many individuals in your household currently have one or more symptoms of COVID, flu, or viral fever (such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, stomach issues, joint pain, or respiratory problems)?"

9% of residents responded that "4 or more individuals" in their household were affected.

45% said that "2-3 individuals" had symptoms.

36% mentioned "no one, thankfully," in their household was currently ill.

Since August 2024, the number of affected households has surged from 38% to 54%, marking a significant rise, with the data being collected using a similar survey.

Swine flu cases in Delhi-NCR: How to stay safe?

• Get vaccinated: The annual flu vaccination, which offers protection against H1N1, is the most effective method of preventing H1N1.

• Put on a mask: Wearing a high-quality mask (N95 or higher) will lower your chance of breathing in contaminated droplets in busy or poorly ventilated settings.

• Hand washing should be done often. Use an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water, especially after handling public surfaces.

• Do not touch your face: When you come into contact with contaminated surfaces and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes, the virus spreads.

• Keep distance: Stay away from persons who have flu-like symptoms.

• Stay hydrated: Drink lots of water to maintain the health of your respiratory system.

• Use proper coughing technique: When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow, and make sure to properly dispose of tissues.

• Clean surfaces: Apply disinfectants on a regular basis to high-touch locations such as phone displays, doorknobs, and keyboards.