Migraines and headaches are a growing global health burden, says new study

A widespread and rising problem
- In 2021, there were an estimated 2 billion cases of tension-type headaches (TTH) worldwide, a 56 per cent increase from 1.3 billion cases in 1990.
- Migraines have also surged, with an estimated 1.2 billion cases in 2021, up 58 per cent from about 733 million in 1990.
- The number of years lived with disability (YLD) due to migraine alone is expected to rise from 43 million in 2021 to 52 million by 2050.
Patterns behind the pain
- Women aged 30-44 experience the highest burden, largely due to hormonal, genetic, and lifestyle factors
- Higher-income countries tend to report more migraine-related disability, not necessarily because people are more affected, but because of better diagnosis and reporting systems.
- Common triggers include stress, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyles, caffeine, alcohol, and excessive screen time.
Why is the problem overlooked?
- Many people self-medicate or dismiss symptoms instead of seeking medical help.
- Health systems often lack dedicated headache specialists or structured treatment programmes.
- The Covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation, with more cases of post-viral headaches, disrupted access to care, and higher stress levels.
Call for global action
- Increasing funding for research and awareness campaigns.
- Expanding access to specialised care and preventive treatments.
- Promoting public education to help people recognise chronic headaches and seek timely medical advice.
- Encouraging lifestyle changes such as regular sleep, hydration, and reduced screen time.
