Migraines and headaches are a growing global health burden, says new study

From missed workdays to sleepless nights, headaches and migraines take a heavy toll on daily life. Despite affecting billions of people, they remain one of the world’s most overlooked health challenges.

A new study published in Cell Reports Medicine warns that headache disorders are among the most common and disabling conditions globally, urging greater recognition and stronger healthcare responses.

A widespread and rising problem

Researchers from La Trobe University and Western Health, Australia, analysed global data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2021, which tracked headache disorders in 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2021.

Their findings, published under the title Global, regional, and national burden of headache disorders, 1990–2021, with forecasts to 2050: A Global Burden of Disease study 2021, reveal a significant rise in both migraines and tension-type headaches over the past three decades. In 2021, there were an estimated 2 billion cases of tension-type headaches (TTH) worldwide, a 56 per cent increase from 1.3 billion cases in 1990.

Migraines have also surged, with an estimated 1.2 billion cases in 2021, up 58 per cent from about 733 million in 1990.

The number of years lived with disability (YLD) due to migraine alone is expected to rise from 43 million in 2021 to 52 million by 2050. These figures highlight that headaches are not just temporary discomforts but one of the leading causes of long-term disability globally, alongside conditions such as depression and back pain in their impact on daily life and productivity.

Patterns behind the pain The study found distinct patterns in who suffers the most: Women aged 30-44 experience the highest burden, largely due to hormonal, genetic, and lifestyle factors

Higher-income countries tend to report more migraine-related disability, not necessarily because people are more affected, but because of better diagnosis and reporting systems.

Common triggers include stress, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyles, caffeine, alcohol, and excessive screen time. Why is the problem overlooked? Despite its prevalence, headache care remains under-recognised and under-resourced. Many people self-medicate or dismiss symptoms instead of seeking medical help.

Health systems often lack dedicated headache specialists or structured treatment programmes.

The Covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation, with more cases of post-viral headaches, disrupted access to care, and higher stress levels. Lead researcher Professor Tissa Wijeratne, from La Trobe University and Western Health in Melbourne, said tailored interventions and resources could reduce the burden of the disorders over the coming decades.