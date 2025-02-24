Health Secy asks state bodies to curb illicit use of psychotropic drugs

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday asked all state drug regulators to strengthen regulatory capabilities with the aim of reducing the illicit use of psychotropic drugs under Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan.

In a virtual meeting, Srivastava also urged regulators to ensure that medicines are sold only through prescriptions so that narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) combinations are not diverted for trafficking or other illicit uses.

“Regulatory standards need to be strong to ensure that only quality and effective medicines circulate in the country,” the health ministry said in an update on social media platform X.

The meeting comes even as the health ministry and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently announced a ban on the production of unapproved drug combinations of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol, following reports of illegal exports.

While Tapentadol is a strong opioid used to relieve severe pain, Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant for painful bone conditions.

The drug combination is alleged to have been behind an opioid addiction crisis in West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

A state drug regulator who attended the meeting, however, said that today’s meeting was unrelated to the CDSCO’s order on export no-objection certificates (NOCs) and focused primarily on strengthening regulatory capabilities to curb the illicit trafficking of psychotropic drugs in the country.

A recent BBC investigation exposed a racket in which a Mumbai-based producer, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, was alleged to be exporting the unlicensed addictive combination to West African countries.

The CDSCO on Sunday also asked all state drug control authorities and zonal offices to immediately withdraw the export NOCs and manufacturing licences granted for any combination of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol.

“The same communication has also been sent to all customs offices at notified ports to route all consignments of referred products through CDSCO port offices,” the apex drug regulator said.