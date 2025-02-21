Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / NITI Aayog forms panel to create a roadmap for transforming AIIMS

NITI Aayog forms panel to create a roadmap for transforming AIIMS

The mandate of committee led by NITI Aayog member V K Paul involves thoroughly examining the existing systems and processes at AIIMS

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science
Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science | Image: Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Government think tank NITI Aayog has formed a committee to create a roadmap aimed at transforming AIIMS, New Delhi, into a premier institution for medical research and practice.

The mandate of committee led by NITI Aayog member V K Paul involves thoroughly examining the existing systems and processes at AIIMS and proposing significant reforms along with specific timelines for their implementation, the Aayog said in its annual report 2024-25.

The Terms of Reference include identifying ways to streamline patient inflow, developing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure optimal clinical, academic, and research outcomes, enhancing governance and transparency, and recommending strategies for financial prudence, sustainability, and self-sufficiency in managing AIIMS.

The report also said that NITI Aayog, in partnership with CSEP Research foundation has attempted to examine the experiences of various countries that have adopted strategies for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to gather valuable insights and policy suggestions for India.

"The draft paper proposes a range of multi-faceted approaches addressing both supply-side and demand-side financing aimed at improving healthcare delivery, accessibility, quality, and affordability," it said.

According to the report, this is an ongoing body of work and envisages extensive government and stakeholder consultations to identify potential pathways tailored to India's specific needs and context.

Also Read

Centre extends tenure of NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam by one year

India must expand skilling in healthcare to meet global demand: VK Paul

Best of BS Opinion: A Carpe Diem moment for Indian policymakers

How India can achieve rapid growth to achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal?

Bold reforms, energy security crucial for Viksit Bharat 2047: Niti Aayog

UHC refers to the provision of quality health services to the population without causing financial strain.

Over the years, India has made significant strides in transitioning from a selective approach to health service delivery to a comprehensive primary healthcare system, seamlessly integrated with secondary and tertiary care through its existing infrastructure.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched in 2018, has played a pivotal role in reducing financial burdens for families.

Realising the unavailability of indigenous treatments and exorbitant prices of drugs imported for rare diseases, NITI Aayog undertook an effort to improve the accessibility and affordability of drugs for rare disease patients in India through fast-tracking indigenously manufactured dosage forms (small molecules) for selected rare diseases.

Under this effort, it said four drugs have already been made available at affordable costs that are 1/60th to 1/100th the cost of the imported drugs. Four more drugs are under process for obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and will be made available at affordable costs, likely by the end of this year.

For the management of Sickle Cell Disease, a syrup formulation of Hydroxyurea is also under the process of approval, the annual report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Health Ministry launches mass screening drive to detect adults with NCDs

Explained: What is analogue paneer? Why is the internet buzzing about it?

India's suicide death rate drops 30% from 1990 to 2021: Lancet study

Secondary infertility: What is it? Why is it rising in India? Details

WHO updates ICD framework, includes traditional medicine in health module

Topics :AIIMSNiti Aayog

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story