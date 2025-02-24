Global survey reveals low awareness of shingles among older Indians

A global survey conducted by GSK across nine countries has revealed that 56.6 per cent of Indians aged 50 and above are unaware of shingles, despite 90 per cent of them carrying the virus in their bodies.

Released during Shingles Awareness Week, the findings highlight a major gap in awareness regarding age-related health risks and the need for better public health education. Shingles, caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus—the same virus responsible for chickenpox—is a painful disease that can lead to severe and long-lasting complications.

While the virus remains dormant in most individuals, it can reactivate with age as the immune system weakens. Symptoms often include a painful rash, burning or stabbing pain, and, in some cases, long-term nerve damage, known as post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). Shingles can also lead to severe complications, including vision loss and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

The survey found that while 61 per cent of Indian participants aged 50 and above reported having chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, or chronic kidney disease, only 49.8 per cent expressed significant concern about developing shingles. The numbers were even lower globally, where only 13 per cent of respondents with chronic illnesses considered shingles a major health concern.

Commenting on this, Shalini Menon, medical director at GSK India, stated, “The survey results highlight a concerning gap in awareness, which underscores the importance of educating individuals about age-related health risks. Proactive health management, including regular screenings, healthy lifestyle choices, and discussions with healthcare providers about vaccination, can significantly improve health outcomes for older adults.”

Despite the lack of awareness, the survey also revealed a positive perception of ageing among Indian respondents. Over 55.7 per cent of those surveyed reported feeling younger than their actual age, with 24 per cent stating they feel at least a decade younger. However, only 25 per cent of Indian respondents actively take steps to prevent age-related diseases, highlighting the need for greater education and proactive health measures.

Also Read

Shingles Awareness Week, organised in collaboration with the International Federation on Ageing (IFA), aims to promote informed conversations between older adults and healthcare professionals about shingles. The initiative encourages individuals to recognise the risks associated with ageing and take preventive steps to safeguard their health.

The global survey, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of GSK, included responses from 8,400 adults aged 50–60 across Brazil, China, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, and the USA. In India, 500 respondents participated in the study, which explored perceptions of ageing, awareness of age-related diseases, and the impact of declining immune function on health.

Shingles typically presents as a rash with painful blisters across the chest, abdomen, or face. The pain, often described as aching or shock-like, can persist for weeks or even months. The most common complication, post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), occurs in 5–30 per cent of shingles cases and can result in chronic nerve pain. In rare instances, shingles can cause vision loss or severe cardiovascular complications.