No need to panic over HMPV: TN Health minister after 2 cases found

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said there was no need to panic over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), as it was not a new and potent one, and said the two individuals found infected with HMPV in the state were "doing well." One of them, who hails from Salem was a 69 year-old person suffering from cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes while the other, from here, was aged about 45 years, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian told a press conference here.

"Both of them are doing well. There is no need for panic over HMPV and the Centre has also stressed this," he said.

The virus has not created any big impact in India, and especially in the state, he added.

Those with cold, cough and fever may get themselves tested for HMPV but there was no exclusive treatment for it, the minister said.

He said safety measures like wearing mask, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene were encouraged, especially for the symptomatic. Chief Minister M K Stalin was constantly monitoring the situation, Subramanian added.