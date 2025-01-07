HMPV symptoms, precautions, treatment: All your questions answered

India has recorded five cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a first since the outbreak was reported in China. The cases were reported across India, with one in Gujarat, and two each in Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The detection of HMPV cases has raised concerns, particularly over its impact on children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. While the virus typically presents cold-like symptoms, it can be more severe for vulnerable populations, especially infants.

Here we answer some key questions regarding HMPV:

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. While most individuals recover with rest and hydration, HMPV can lead to serious complications in infants, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems.

HMPV is a well-known respiratory pathogen, circulating globally since its identification in 2001. It predominantly affects children under the age of five, with most individuals experiencing at least one infection by this age.

In India, HMPV accounts for around 3 per cent of respiratory infections, with 10-12 per cent of respiratory illnesses in children attributed to it. Though rare, severe complications like pneumonia may occur, particularly in individuals with underlying health conditions.

Cases of HMPV in India

India has seen a rise in HMPV cases, starting with two infants in Karnataka who tested positive for the virus. The cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health through routine surveillance conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Additionally, two cases were reported in Chennai and Salem in Tamil Nadu, with both infants being closely monitored and in stable condition.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

For healthy adults, HMPV typically causes mild symptoms similar to the common cold, including a sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and mild fever. However, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems may develop more severe respiratory issues like wheezing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia.

In vulnerable groups, especially infants, symptoms can become severe and include wheezing (high-pitched breathing), shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest retractions (visible chest muscle use during breathing), and cyanosis (bluish tint to lips or fingers)

If untreated, HMPV can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, necessitating early medical intervention to prevent further complications.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS, said the HMPV has been recognised for the past two decades as a seasonal infection, including in India. "Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that the virus has mutated to become more infective or to cause serious disease," Vora told Business Standard.

He added, "Just as we exercised pandemic-appropriate behaviour, similar preventive measures like wearing masks, and frequent hand washing also work to prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses."

Treatment for HMPV

Currently, there are no antiviral medications specifically for treating HMPV. Most people can manage mild symptoms at home as they recover.

However, in cases where symptoms become severe, hospitalisation may be necessary for closer monitoring and to prevent complications. In such instances, healthcare providers may use the following treatments:

-Oxygen therapy: Supplemental oxygen may be given through a nasal tube or mask to help with breathing

-Intravenous fluids: IV fluids may be administered to ensure proper hydration

-Corticosteroids: Steroids may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and ease symptoms

Guidelines for prevention and safety

While HMPV poses a risk, particularly to vulnerable individuals, experts state that there is no cause for alarm. Former WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, reassured the public that HMPV is not a virus to panic over. She said that normal precautions, such as wearing masks, frequent hand washing, avoiding crowded places, and consulting a doctor if symptoms worsen, are sufficient.

Preventive measures to reduce the risk of HMPV transmission include:

- Practicing good hygiene: Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol

- Avoiding close contact with those showing respiratory symptoms

- Wearing a mask in crowded settings

- Regularly disinfecting surfaces to eliminate potential virus sources

- Staying alert for symptoms like wheezing or shortness of breath and seeking medical care promptly

State-level responses to HMPV

States like Odisha, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have assured citizens that they are prepared to manage any potential uptick in HMPV cases. Odisha’s Public Health Director, Nilakantha Mishra, said that there was no need for panic, as no advisories had been issued by the Centre.

Similarly, Maharashtra’s Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar, urged the public to follow state and central guidelines, reinforcing that there was no reason to panic.

(With agency inputs)