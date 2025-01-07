HMPV cases LIVE updates: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing
Two children, ages seven and 14, were diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur, bringing the total number of cases of the respiratory illness to seven. The two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Tamil Nadu were stable and are being monitored, the state health department said on Monday.The release said two cases of HMPV, one from Chennai and another from Salem, were reported and that their condition was stable. They were being monitored.
Earlier, it was said that both cases were from the city. However, the health department later clarified that while one case was reported from the city, the other was from Salem. These two are the first cases to be reported in the state.
The pathogen induces respiratory infections leading to symptoms resembling the common cold. Transmission occurs through respiratory droplets, physical contact, and potentially through airborne transmission. According to the Union health ministry, the virus has existing global circulation, including within India. Current surveillance data from both ICMR and IDSP networks indicates no unusual increases in influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in the country.
The Centre had previously stated last week that it was closely tracking the situation following increased respiratory illnesses in China, while stressing that there was no reason for alarm since the virus is not new to India. During a health ministry meeting to assess the situation, a joint monitoring group suggested expanding the number of ICMR network laboratories testing for hMPV to enable better year-round trend monitoring.
11:24 AM
No need to panic, state government prepared to tackle any solution, says Odisha health official
"There is no need to panic as the Centre has not issued any advisory so far. Still, we are prepared to tackle the situation at any point of time,” state public health director Nilakantha Mishra said.
11:22 AM
10:59 AM
News update: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing
Strengthen awareness regarding preventive measures, says health ministry to states.
10:26 AM
What are the symptoms of HMPV?
Common symptoms of HMPV include:
-Cough
-Fever
-Runny or congested nose
-Sore throat
-Wheezing
-Shortness of breath
-Rash
10:16 AM
HMPV news update: Two children detected with HMPV in Nagpur, first in Maharashtra
The children were brought to a private healthcare facility in Ramdaspeth district on January 3, with fever and cough symptoms. Following diagnostic testing, medical staff confirmed HMPV infection in both patients.
10:10 AM
HMPV not a new virus, identified in 2001, says Health Minister Nadda as 5 cases reported in India
After 5 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public on Monday, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasized that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat. In a video statement, the Health Minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
9:57 AM
Two HMPV cases stable, being monitored: Tamil Nadu Health Department
The two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Tamil Nadu were stable and are being monitored, the state health department said on Monday.
