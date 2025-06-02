Your teen's mental health may be tied to what their mother endures at home

Have you ever wondered what happens in a child’s mind when they see their mother suffer silently at home?

A new study titled Examining the impact of maternal experiences of domestic violence on the mental health of their adolescent children in India, published in the medical journal PLOS One, reveals that when mothers face domestic abuse, their adolescent children are more likely to develop anxiety, depression, and other common mental disorders.

Based on data from 2,784 mother-child pairs across seven states in India, the study uncovers the reality that violence at home doesn’t just break women, it silently breaks the mental well-being of the next generation as well.

What did the study find? The study found that among the mothers, the prevalence of any type of domestic violence (DV) , in the past year was 36.8 per cent. Adolescents whose mothers faced physical or sexual abuse were significantly more likely to suffer from anxiety and common mental disorders. Physical abuse alone doubled the risk of depression in these children. The study also highlighted that even if the abuse wasn’t directly witnessed, the emotional and environmental fallout still impacted the child’s mental health. What types of abuse were measured? Researchers used the Indian Family Violence and Control Scale to evaluate:

Physical abuse like hitting, slapping, beating

Psychological abuse such as threats, verbal humiliation

Sexual abuse including coercion or assault by the husband Any reported abuse in the past year was considered significant. The findings showed that physical abuse was the most strongly linked to depression and anxiety among teens. How was adolescent mental health assessed? The adolescents (aged 12–17) were screened using the diagnostic tool, which identifies disorders like: Anxiety (GAD, social phobia, PTSD)

Depression (major depressive disorder, dysthymia)

Common mental disorders (CMDs), a mix of anxiety and depression The rates among this group were concerning: 5.3 per cent had anxiety disorders, 3.2 per cent had depression, and 7.4 per cent had CMDs.

Why does this matter in the Indian context? Domestic violence in India often exists in complex joint family settings. The study notes culturally unique forms of abuse, like withholding contraception until a male child is born or being forcibly sent to parental homes. These patterns, often normalised, create chronic stress for both women and their children. Moreover, mental health symptoms in India can appear in culturally specific ways, like physical aches and pains instead of emotional distress, which often go unrecognised and untreated. How does this trauma affect adolescents? Adolescence is a vulnerable phase when key brain, emotional, and social developments take place. Experiencing or being exposed to DV during this time can lead to: