India may have dengue vaccine by 2026; Takeda initiates clinical trials

India may soon have a dengue vaccine as several players are gearing up with clinical trials of the vaccine candidates. For example, Japan’s Takeda has initiated clinical trials of its dengue vaccine with the Indian regulator, and Indian Immunologicals (IIL) is all set to seek approval to start phase 2 clinical trials for its vaccine candidate.

If things go as planned, India may have a dengue vaccine in the market by 2026 or so.

A mosquito-borne disease, dengue has become a major public health concern in India with 289,235 cases reported in 2023 and 485 deaths. Data from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control showed that there are 19,447 cases of dengue till April 2024, resulting in 19 deaths.

The numbers have surged in the last few years – in 2019 there were 157,315 cases of dengue, which dipped in 2020 (the pandemic year), and have been going up since.

Speaking to Business Standard, K Anand Kumar, managing director, IIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, said that they have finished the phase 1 clinical trials. “We will apply for approvals for the phase 2 clinical trials soon. We can expect the vaccine to be commercially available in 2026-27 or so if things go according to plan,” Kumar said.

The phase 1 clinical trials are conducted on a small group of people to determine the safety of the vaccine, while phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials are conducted to test a vaccine’s efficacy.

Meanwhile, a Takeda India spokesperson told Business Standard that they have received the NoC for clinical trials from Indian health authorities. “We have received the no-objection certification (NOC) for clinical trials from health authorities and have initiated the clinical trial activity as per the local regulation in India and are committed to completing the trial at the earliest followed by submission to Indian Health Authorities.”

The spokesperson added that they are currently engaging with the regulator for appropriate regulatory approvals and will launch the vaccine post-receipt of all approvals, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“We are currently working on the launch of the vaccine in India after getting approval from Indian regulatory authorities. As soon as we get clearance, we will launch the vaccine. We are committed to working with national authorities to find ways to help support access to our vaccine when it is approved,” the company said.

On the other hand, IIL’s phase 1 trials have been successful, and there have been no adverse reports. The company aims to start phase 2 and phase 3 trials soon.

Takeda has also forged a manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad’s Biological E (BE) where the latter will ramp up capacity to 50 million doses a year, accelerating Takeda’s plans to make 100 million doses a year within the decade. The partnership will build upon existing manufacturing capacity for the vaccine at Takeda’s facility in Singen, Germany, and Takeda’s long-term partnership with IDT Biologika GmbH.

Qdenga, the Takeda dengue vaccine, is already available for children and adults in the private market in countries in Europe, Indonesia, and Thailand, and in private and some public programs in Argentina and Brazil.

Takeda follows a dual pricing strategy in both private and public markets, and as such, prices in the private market are higher in Europe than in Asian markets.

The doses made by BE will ultimately be made available for procurement by governments in endemic countries by 2030 at the latest to support National Immunization Programs.

Qdenga is a tetravalent, live, attenuated, dengue vaccine in multi-dose vials. BE would be producing a multi-dose vial for this vaccine, something they currently do not have. It added that multi-dose vials offer economic and logistical advantages for National Immunization Programs by minimizing packaging and storage expenses, while also reducing medical and environmental waste.

Gary Dubin, President, Global Vaccine Business Unit, Takeda, had told Business Standard in February that the global clinical development of this vaccine has covered over 28,000 individuals across dengue endemic and non-endemic countries, and it has shown an efficacy of around 84 per cent against hospitalized dengue. This was irrespective of whether the individual was exposed to dengue previously or not.

Besides Takeda and IIL, Serum Institute of India and Panacea Biotec are working to develop a dengue vaccine.