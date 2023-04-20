Home / Health / Delhi logs 1,603 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 26.75%

Delhi logs 1,603 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 26.75%

Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.

New Delhi
Delhi logs 1,603 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 26.75%

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,581 in the national capital. Out of 7,976 Covid beds, 390 are occupied, the data showed.

On Wednesday, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

Topics :CoronavirusDelhi

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Also Read

Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data

Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26%

Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121%

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

293 Covid cases recorded in Delhi, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 18.53%

Covid-19: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to wear masks, follow protocol

PMO reviews covid situation amid rising cases, calls for hospital readiness

Approx 1 person in 20 is diabetic, 3-5% of new cases linked to Covid: Study

25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals activated in Maharashtra amid rising cases

World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story