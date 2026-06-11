Kerala on Nipah alert after Kozhikode man's preliminary test turns positive

Kerala is on high alert after the preliminary test of a 43-year-old man for Nipah virus infection at the Government Medical College here returned positive, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, and the results are expected shortly.

The Health Department has initiated measures to trace and isolate those who came into contact with the patient, a businessman from Feroke.

According to health officials, the man, who was initially admitted to a private hospital, was shifted to the Government Medical College on Wednesday and is on ventilator support.

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats, and Kerala has reported multiple outbreaks since 2018. Health Minister K Muraleedharan told reporters late on Wednesday night that directions had been issued to health officials in Kozhikode to remain vigilant. "The National Virology Institute's result is awaited for final confirmation. Based on the symptoms and preliminary test, it points to Nipah," he said. Muraleedharan said the patient had come into contact with a large number of people. "He first visited the outpatient section of a hospital. Later, he underwent MRI and echocardiography tests. We have asked the concerned health workers and others who may have been exposed to remain in quarantine," the minister said.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made at the Kozhikode Medical College to handle the situation. "There is no need for panic at this stage. The patient had recently rented a godown and cleaned it himself. We suspect he may have contracted the infection during that process," Muraleedharan said. According to the minister, the patient initially developed a fever that subsided but later returned, prompting hospitalisation. "He is engaged in a small-scale business and had taken the godown on rent for that purpose," he added. According to a document on the website of Kerala's Directorate of Health Services, Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus, meaning that it can spread between animals and people.

Fruit bats, also called flying foxes, are the animal reservoir for the Human Nipah Virus (NiV) in nature. Nipah virus is also known to cause illness in pigs and people, the document says. "Infection with NiV is associated with encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and can cause mild to severe illness and even death. Outbreaks occur almost annually in parts of Asia, primarily Bangladesh and India," it said. "Nipah virus infection can be prevented by avoiding exposure to sick pigs and bats in areas where the virus is present, and not drinking raw date palm sap, which can be contaminated by an infected bat. During an outbreak, standard infection control practices can help prevent person-to-person spread in hospital settings," the document found on the official website said.