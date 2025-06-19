Kidney cancer risk: Doctor-approved prevention tips for every age

What everyday habits put your kidneys at risk?
- Sitting too much
- Smoking
- Sugary hydration
Tips for those in their 20s and 30s
- Quit smoking (or don’t start)
- Stay hydrated, skip sugary drinks
- Move every hour, even if it’s just a short walk
- Eat for nourishment, not just convenience
- Go easy on over-the-counter painkillers
- Know your blood pressure and sugar levels
- Listen to your body, and get checked if something feels off
In your 40s and 50s
- Blood pressure: High BP is closely linked to kidney damage and cancer risk
- Blood sugar levels: Diabetes can silently damage kidney function over years
- Creatinine and eGFR: These are key kidney function indicators often included in regular blood panels
What warning signs should never be ignored?
- Blood in your urine (even once)
- Unexplained weight loss
- Persistent fatigue
- Lower back pain (not linked to injury)
- Night sweats or fevers
