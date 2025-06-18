What foods should you eat daily to protect your heart?
- Leafy greens like spinach and kale (rich in nitrates and Vitamin K)
- Berries for their polyphenols and anti-inflammatory benefits
- Nuts (especially almonds and walnuts) for healthy fats and antioxidants
- Whole grains such as oats and brown rice for cholesterol-lowering fibre
- Fatty fish like salmon or mackerel for heart-protecting omega-3s (vegetarian alternatives include flaxseeds and chia seeds)
Which fats are heart-healthy, and which should you avoid?
- Avoid trans fats (found in processed snacks, baked goods, and fried items) completely. They raise LDL (bad cholesterol) and lower HDL (good cholesterol), doubling heart risk.
- Limit saturated fats found in red meat and full-fat dairy, which also raise LDL cholesterol.
- Replace with unsaturated fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocado. These improve vascular function and reduce inflammation.
Should you cut back on salt for heart health?
- Using herbs and spices instead of salt for flavour
- Choosing fresh or home-cooked meals over processed or packaged foods
- Reading nutrition labels to spot hidden sodium
What’s the easiest way to start eating heart-smart?
The doctors emphasised that there is no need for a major overhaul to make a big impact. Small changes can go a long way:
- Cook more at home
- Choose fresh produce over packaged foods
- Snack on a handful of nuts instead of chips
- Swap your morning toast with oats and berries
- Replace butter with olive oil
“Remember, heart-healthy eating isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being consistent and informed,” said Dr Sandeep.
So, what will you eat today?
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
